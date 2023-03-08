Former Peach County fire chief arrested by GBI on fraud, theft charges

A former Peach County fire chief was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft and fraud, according to Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard.

According to Howard’s office, former Peach County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Jeff Doles was arrested on six counts of fiduciary theft and six counts of financial transaction card fraud following a GBI investigation that began in December.

Doles is accused of using a county-issued fuel card to purchase almost $230 in gas for a personal vehicle.

Doles left his position in December and was replaced by assistant fire chief Tim Bechtel.

Howard said the investigation was ongoing and the case was pending. The judicial circuit includes Bibb, Peach and Crawford counties.