Former Pecos basketball coach pleads guilty to sex crimes

Jan. 3—A former Pecos High School basketball coach has pleaded guilty to several sex crimes involving minors following his arrest in February 2020.

Joshua Rico, 26, was charged in federal court with coercion and enticement of minors, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Rico remains in custody and is awaiting sentencing, which hasn't been scheduled yet. He faces up to life in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Rico allegedly used several fake Snapchat profiles to coerce minor girls into sending him sexually explicit photos, which he later used to force them into engaging in sexual acts with him, according to the U.S. attorney.

Chris Lujan and Erik Romero were some of the fake names Rico used to manipulate four girls between 14 and 16 years old. The incidents date back to 2018.

Police initially spoke to a Pecos High School student in early 2020 who said she and Rico had been exchanging explicit photos for over a year.

Rico, while using an alias, threatened to expose the 14-year-old girl unless she engaged in sexual acts with him.

Three other students also told police they had been involved in similar situations with Rico. The incidents allegedly took place in Rico's truck and his grandparents' house.

Police seized Rico's cellphone and found hundreds of incriminating photos and videos, leading to his arrest.