Former Pecos coach pleads guilty to coercion, enticement of minors

Jan. 5—A former Pecos High School assistant boys' basketball coach has pleaded guilty to five counts of using a method of interstate commerce to coerce and entice minors to engage in illegal sexual activity.

U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez announced the plea in a news release.

Court documents allege that, between 2016 to 2020, Joshua Rico used text and Snapchat messages — including Snapchat messages sent via accounts under fictitious names — to coerce girls as young as 14 into engaging in sexual acts or sending him sexually explicit photos and videos.

Rico, 26, will remain in federal custody until sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

He faces up to life in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender, Uballez said.

In Rico's plea agreement, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah Mease and Jaymie L. Roybal, who are prosecuting the case in adherence with a national initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, recommended a sentence of approximately 28 years in prison.

In addition to the federal charges, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office charged Rico with 10 felony counts in February 2020, all related to allegations he sexually exploited three girls from 2013 to 2019.

The 4th District charges were dismissed in fall 2020 pending the federal investigation against Rico.

Rico is the third Pecos basketball coach accused of sexual violence in the past five years.

In 2018, former Pecos Middle School coach Apolonio Blea was charged in the rape of a 14-year-old Mora girl, among other related crimes.

The case was dismissed in January 2019 pending further investigation and has not been refiled, court documents state.

In 2019, former Pecos High School coach Dominick Baca pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual penetration and one count of criminal sexual contact with a minor. Baca was sentenced to three years in prison in 2020.

The spate of recent sexual abuse allegations at Pecos schools resulted in a lawsuit against the Pecos school board, former Pecos Independent School District Superintendent Fred Trujillo, former Pecos Middle School Principal and district athletic director Michael Lister and Rico, alleging district staff failed to prevent sexual abuse of students as far back as 2013.

According to court documents, the lawsuit is ongoing, with a scheduling conference expected in January.