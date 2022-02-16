Former pediatric nurse practitioner sentenced on child pornography charges

Feb. 16—COLUMBUS — A Preston resident and former pediatric nurse practitioner was sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography in a case involving thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

William Clinton Storey, 42, of Preston, was sentenced to serve 180 months in prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Clay Land after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography. In addition, Land ordered that Storey pay $67,000 in restitution to victims. Storey will register as a sex offender for life upon his release from federal prison under the Sex Offender Registration Act. There is no parole in the federal system.

"As a pediatric nurse practitioner, William Storey was charged with promoting the health and welfare of children," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. "Instead, he chose to prey upon our most vulnerable citizens. Holding child predators accountable is one of the highest priorities of the U.S. Attorney's Office. We will use every resource available to bring justice to those who make, distribute and view child pornography."

"The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims of online exploitation," GBI Director Vic Reynolds said. "We are grateful for the partnerships we maintain with our local and federal agencies to bring these predators to justice."

According to court documents, the multimedia messaging app Snapchat detected that user clint31824 had uploaded five files of suspected child pornography while using their platform on Nov. 21, 2019. GBI investigated the cybertip and traced the IP used by user clint31824 to the defendant, William Storey. At the time, Storey was employed as a certified family nurse practitioner.

"Agents executed search warrants at Storey's home and business on Feb. 18, 2020, seizing seven devices belonging to Storey. A forensic examination of the electronic media seized during the search warrant discovered approximately 6,000 videos and 24,000 images of suspected child pornography. The files contained depictions of babies, small toddlers, minors engaged in bondage, and male and female prepubescent children being sexually abused by adult males.

The case was investigated by the GBI with assistance from the FBI and the Webster County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals prosecuted the case.