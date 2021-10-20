Former pediatric surgeon pleads guilty to child porn charges

Elise Kaplan, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·4 min read

Oct. 20—A former pediatric surgeon at an Albuquerque hospital pleaded guilty in federal court last week to distribution and possession of sexually explicit photos of children.

Guy Rosenschein, 68, faces more than 17 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He will be required to register as a sex offender, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico.

"Additionally, Rosenschein has agreed to pay $125,000 in restitution, which will be distributed to requesting victims depicted on the material recovered on his seized devices," spokesman Scott Howell wrote in a news release.

This is far from the end of his legal journey.

At this point 32 families have filed lawsuits against Rosenschein and Presbyterian Healthcare Services.

Rosenschein — who is from France, completed two fellowships overseas and was licensed in Arkansas from 2001 until 2012 — worked at the hospital from 2012 until November 2016 when he was arrested. His attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

The suits, filed in 2nd Judicial District Court, present a spectrum of allegations, which include that he was alone with their child and shouldn't have been, that he touched or photographed their child, and that he raped teenage patients in Arkansas after earning their trust through presents and expensive trips. In some cases, plaintiffs also allege surgeries were botched.

The suits allege Presbyterian was negligent in its hiring and supervision.

A spokeswoman noted that Rosenschein's guilty plea wasn't related to illegal activities in Presbyterian's facilities or to taking photos. She did not answer questions about whether protocols were changed after Rosenschein's arrest or how he was able to be alone with patients.

"Presbyterian is deeply committed to safe, quality care for our patients," said spokeswoman Melanie Mozes. "We've worked closely with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation of this physician and reserve comment on legal proceedings for the appropriate venue."

Alan Funk, an attorney representing many of the families, said they had been prohibited from collecting documents or conducting depositions with Rosenschein while the criminal case was ongoing.

"This guilty plea is great in that not only do my clients have that closure from the criminal side of things, but now we can actually proceed on the civil side against him and actually get a trial date and proceed to take his deposition and so forth," Funk said.

He said each one the families has a slightly different set of circumstances. The latest case was filed as recently as December 2020, and Funk said he got a new call from a former patient on Monday.

"Literally every time this pops up in the news more people see it," Funk said. "They feel safe now and prepared to tell their story, or they just happen to hear about it and make the connection that this guy once treated them."

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office detectives got a tip about a user who had uploaded an image of a child under the age of 18 involved in a sexual act. The detectives were able to trace the IP address to Rosenschein's Northeast Albuquerque home and his user address was rosenscheinguy, according to the complaint.

When detectives executed a search warrant at his home, Rosenschein was wearing a bath robe and armed himself with a gun before surrendering peacefully.

In his bedroom was a 16-year-old boy who was wearing only boxer shorts.

Rosenschein denied a sexual relationship with the boy, a former patient of his referred to in the complaint as John Doe, but said he often stayed overnight.

"Rosenschein owns two airplanes and a helicopter and has flown John Doe to Florida, Nevada and Arkansas for vacations," an agent wrote in the federal complaint. "Rosenschein also stated he flew another boy, who was a former patient of his, around the Albuquerque area."

Howell said when detectives executed a search warrant they found numerous devices with images of child sexual abuse.

"Investigators identified over 19,000 images and 2,000 videos of child pornography in Rosenschein's possession, of which law enforcement confirmed that 3,000 images and 197 videos depicted previously identified minor children engaged in sexually explicit conduct," he said.

Lawsuits filed in the case state that plaintiffs heard Rosenschein had a "secret room" in his house with photos of "genitalia of patients of his in a hospital setting."

Two lawsuits against Rosenschein allege he raped teenage boys who were former patients of his in Arkansas after gaining their trust, taking them on trips and letting them stay the night.

Funk said it was important for the civil suits to be brought individually since Rosenschein's patients were affected in different ways.

"For some folks they're adults now, for some folks they were children of an age where they couldn't even remember," Funk said. "Some folks were effected by this much more than others and everybody's damages are very different."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration seeks corporate America's help tracking cyber criminals

    U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco has a message for corporate America: The U.S. Justice Department needs its help in order to take down cyber criminals. "We cannot do this alone," Monaco said on Wednesday during a virtual roundtable on cybersecurity. Monaco made her pitch at a time when the Justice Department has been stepping up its efforts to combat cyber threats and ransomware attacks, such as the one earlier this year against the Colonial Pipeline Co., leading to massive shortages of gasoline across the East Coast.

  • Cuban protester who tore apart image of Fidel Castro sentenced to 10 years in jail

    Cuban judges have sentenced Roberto Pérez Fonseca, who protested against the government on July 11 and helped tear apart an image of the late Fidel Castro, to 10 years in prison.

  • Overland Park lawyer files $7 million lawsuit alleging she was unlawfully detained

    Shauna McRoberts said she was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic assault and detained for 22 hours after Overland Park police responded to her parents’ home

  • R. Kelly’s Chicago Trial on Federal Sex Crimes Charges to Begin in August 2022

    Singer's lawyer also revealed that Kelly was placed on suicide watch in days after Brooklyn conviction

  • US government bans sale of hacking tools to China and Russia

    The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced that it will ban the export of hacking tools to authoritarian governments in an effort to curb violations of human rights and other malicious cyber activities. The rule, first reported by The Washington Post and later confirmed by the Commerce Department, will effectively ban the export or resale of hacking software and equipment to China, Russia and other countries of concern, for national security reasons, without a license from the department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). The move comes after the Biden administration in March restricted the export of U.S. technologies — including advanced semiconductors and software that uses encryption for information security — to China and Russia as it continues to take a hard-line national security approach toward the two countries.

  • Cash, shredded documents found at couple's home in spy case

    The FBI found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, latex gloves and a “go-bag” when they searched the home of a Maryland couple accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country, an agent testified Wednesday. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, were arrested this month on espionage charges. Prosecutors allege that Jonathan Toebbe tried to pass submarine secrets to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover agent.

  • Steve Bannon tried to get close to Jeffrey Epstein, thinking he was a spy, report says

    A new Rolling Stone report contains speculation from Bannon associates about the reason for his interest in the convicted sex offender.

  • A son is charged with the murder of his mother at a South Miami-Dade bus stop

    When Loretta Bruno got dropped off at the bus stop near her Florida City home in Tuesday morning darkness, the friend driving Bruno saw one of her children come out of the bushes behind the bus stop.

  • White Texas Property Owner Avoids Arrest After Killing Moroccan Driver

    Courtesy Faizan SyedWhen Adil Dghoughi left his girlfriend’s home in Maxwell, Texas, just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, she didn’t think anything of it. Sarah Todd told The Daily Beast the 31-year-old Moroccan native enjoyed late-night drives during which he would listen to music from his country, and sing.“It was kind of a relaxation thing for him,” Todd told The Daily Beast.But according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, by 3:42 a.m. Dghoughi was being transferred to a hospital after he’d be

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

    The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.

  • Mistake made by county court could lead to mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

    The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.

  • Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to all 34 charges in the 2018 Parkland massacre. He apologized for killing 17 people, saying he must live with it 'every day.'

    "I am very sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day," said Cruz, who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

  • Ohio missing persons case of Vietnamese mother and children from 2002 reaches breakthrough

    After nearly 20 years, an Ohio missing persons case from 2002 may finally reach its end. A long search: On April 18, 2002, Stephanie Van Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam, went missing along with her young children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Before she disappeared, the 26-year-old left notes behind telling her husband and parents that she had suicidal ideations from her failed marriage and that she was going to drive herself and her children into the Ohio River, according to missing persons case tracking site The Charley Project.

  • Trafficking Victim: They Made Me Have Sex With Cops

    Fairfax County PoliceA woman who claims she was sex trafficked from Costa Rica to the United States says she was victimized by the very people who were supposed to help her— the local police.The plaintiff, who filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” alleges that in 2010 she was approached by a woman who suggested she travel to the U.S. to work as an “escort”—a job she says was described as going on dates and attending lavish events with wea

  • Items belonging to Brian Laundrie found off a trail at a Florida park after his parents join the search

    Laundrie's possessions were found near a trail that he often visited during a search on Wednesday, according to the family's lawyer.

  • A 10-year-old Black girl was arrested at school in Hawaii after drawing a picture of her bully, ACLU says

    "She didn't bring any weapons to school, she didn't make any explicit threats to anyone," the child's attorney told Hawaii News Now.

  • OnlyFans performer posts video from inside NYPD station after arrest for allegedly stabbing boyfriend

    Genie Exum has nearly 183,000 likes on her OnlyFans page and more than 38,000 followers on Instagram.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • 'I'm Invincible': FBI Arrests Capitol Rioter Who Was 'Not Too Worried' He'd Be Charged

    Landon Mitchell told a Facebook friend he thought the FBI wouldn't get him because he “was masked up the whole time."