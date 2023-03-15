Former Pemberton mayor enters Alford plea in sexual misconduct case

Mar. 15—MANKATO — Pemberton's former mayor entered an Alford guilty plea this week on a charge related to sexual misconduct with a minor in 2021.

Perry Blane Mortensen, 63, has a sentencing hearing for the second-degree felony sexual misconduct charge on July 31 in Blue Earth County District Court. An Alford guilty plea indicates a defendant maintains innocence but acknowledges there was enough evidence to likely lead to a guilty verdict at trial.

Court documents state Mortensen will receive a stay of imposition — meaning he won't face prison time — and 90 days served in county jail, both conditional on good behavior.

As part of the plea, a second identical charge was dismissed. The agreement came shortly before a jury trial was scheduled to begin on March 20.

Mortensen was originally charged in July 2021. A girl younger than 13 years old accused him of inappropriately touching her on two occasions between January and July, according to court records.

He was mayor during the time of the incident, with Pemberton City Council meeting minutes indicating an acting mayor stepped in after the charges got filed. He didn't seek another term in the 2022 election.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola