Former Pemberton mayor to be jailed for criminal sexual conduct with minor

Jul. 31—MANKATO — The former mayor of Pemberton was sentenced to 90 days in jail Monday after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a girl.

Perry Blane Mortensen, 63, entered an Alford guilty plea in Blue Earth County District Court on a second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge, which suggests a defendant maintains innocence but acknowledges the state's evidence would result in a guilty verdict at trial.

During Monday's sentencing hearing, defense attorney Thomas Hagen spoke about how Mortensen's Alford plea meant the girl wouldn't be put through questioning at trial.

Mortensen will serve his sentence in Waseca County to allow for potential work release, according to court records. After his jail sentence, he'll be on supervised probation in Blue Earth County for five years.

A criminal complaint against Mortensen states he inappropriately touched the girl, who was younger than 13 years old, in 2021.

A victim impact statement from the girl's family likened the 90-day jail sentence to a "slap in the face," arguing for more time behind bars. Mortensen was not related to the victim, but the statement described him as being a grandfather figure to her leading up to the sexual assault.

Now, the family wrote, it's hard to have peace of mind and trust others.

"No child should have to go through this situation," the statement read.

Mortensen's statement in court included an apology for "any emotional hardships this case caused." Earlier, Hagen said just because someone maintains innocence in a case doesn't mean they don't understand the other side's perspective and how the case impacted them.

Hagen argued for more time before Mortensen had to report to jail so he could make arrangements at work. Prosecutor Todd Coryell argued for Mortensen to be taken into custody after the hearing.

Judge Andrea Lieser ordered Mortensen to report to the Waseca County jail by 6 p.m. She thanked the girl and her family for their bravery coming forward in the case.

"Your voice matters," she said. "Please continue to speak up."

The sentence was in line with what was agreed to in the plea, Lieser said. She imposed a host of conditions on Mortensen, including registering as a sex offender, attending a sex offender treatment program, no contact with the victim or her family, and no contact with minors until completion of the program and approval by his provider and supervising agent.

Mortensen was Pemberton's mayor when the charges were filed against him.

Pemberton City Council minutes show an acting mayor stepped in after the charges were filed. Mortensen did not seek another term in the 2022 election.

