Former Pence aide Nick Ayers removes self from Georgia Senate consideration

Veteran Republican operative Nick Ayers said in a statement Wednesday that he is not interested in being appointed to the Senate to fill a vacancy in his native Georgia next year.

Ayers, who left his role as Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff at the end of 2018, was the subject of early Senate speculation after GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson announced that he would resign later this year. Ayers attributed the decision to a desire to focus on his family.

“My decision to leave the White House and Washington, D.C. earlier this year was for the sole purpose of stepping back from politics and enjoying this season of life with my wife and three young children. They are the priority now and for the many years to come,” the 37-year-old Ayers said in statement lavishing praise on Isakson.

“Gov. Kemp has a number of great options to choose from who will represent our state with success and distinction — but I won’t be one of them,” Ayers added.

In 2017, Ayers considered entering the Georgia gubernatorial contest but ultimately chose not to run. That year, he became Pence’s chief of staff. In late 2018, Ayers weighed becoming chief of staff to President Donald Trump but ultimately didn’t take the job.

Since departing Washington, he has remained in touch with multiple senior administration officials, including Pence and Trump adviser Jared Kushner.