6

Former Pence chief counsel told Jan. 6 committee that Trump lawyer John Eastman knew Jan. 6 scheme was illegal

In testimony on July 16, 2022, Greg Jacob, former chief counsel to then-Vice President Mike Pence, told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol that former President Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman knew that his plan for the vice president to reject electors sent from certain states violated the Electoral Count Act and was likely to lose if it came before the Supreme Court.

Recommended Stories

  • Feds have gained access to emails from Trump allies, Perry, Eastman, unsealed order reveals

    Federal investigators have obtained access to email accounts from several key Trump allies, including Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Trump attorney John Eastman. The revelation came after a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted a request from the government to partially unseal a memorandum and order from June and…

  • Pelosi knew how to deal with Trump because she raised 5 kids and the ex-president 'was a child,' Schumer said

    Pelosi is retiring from her leadership role at the end of this Congress. She had several viral confrontations with Trump during his presidency.

  • States and Congress take action to ban TikTok on government devices

    The Senate passed a bill that would ban TikTok from government devices. Some Republican-led states have already enacted bans of their own on the popular Chinese-owned video app. Scott MacFarlane reports.

  • White House mum on National Archives releasing hundreds of pages of emails about Hunter Biden, Burisma

    The White House has refused to say whether it will invoke executive privilege to prevent the release of hundreds of Obama-era emails that could shed light on Hunter Biden and Burisma.

  • US investigators were allowed access to Trump allies’ emails

    Justice department was granted access to emails from former employees and loyalists

  • Father of Highland Park gunman charged with reckless conduct in July 4 parade attack

    Robert Crimo, Jr., the father of the gunman in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, has been charged with reckless conduct.

  • Jan. 6 committee to vote on asking DOJ to charge Trump with crimes related to Capitol riot: reports

    The House Jan. 6 committee will vote Monday on urging the Justice Department to charge Donald Trump related to the Capitol riot, reports said.

  • Cancer—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Making Major Waves in Your Career This Year

    You're dominating your field.

  • GOP seeks May vote on Dem vacancies in House power struggle

    The Pennsylvania House’s Republican leader on Thursday submitted paperwork seeking to wait until the May primary before holding special elections in two vacant districts, the latest move in a power struggle over control of the nearly evenly divided chamber.

  • The stock market’s technical indicators go negative in what’s supposed to be a strong season

    On the upside, the bulls have managed a couple of strong rallies, only to see them fail almost exactly at the 4100-point level on the S&P 500 (SPX) So, that is resistance. As a result, we can say that the benchmark index is locked in a trading range between 3900 and 4100. The presence of this trading range has reduced realized volatility, which in turn has caused the “modified Bollinger Bands” to contract toward the center.

  • 'Cryptoqueen' associate pleads guilty in U.S. over OneCoin fraud

    A dual citizen of Sweden and the United Kingdom pleaded guilty to U.S. fraud and money laundering charges on Friday for selling a fake cryptocurrency alongside one of the United States' most-wanted fugitives, a woman referred to as the 'Cryptoqueen.' Karl Greenwood, 45, was arrested in Thailand and extradited to the United States in 2018 for his role in selling the purported cryptocurrency OneCoin, which federal prosecutors in Manhattan call a pyramid scheme that defrauded investors out of $4 billion. The plea comes as prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) ramp up enforcement of financial crimes related to digital assets.

  • Biden says U.S. is 'all in' on Africa

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden tried to jumpstart his nation’s relationship with African countries on Wednesday, after years where the continent was less of a priority and China made inroads with big investments and trade “The United States is all in on Africa’s future and the work we’ve done over the past two years... Because when Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. Quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well.” His remarks during a three-day summit with African leaders aim to set the U.S. up as a major partner, even as China’s trade with the continent dwarf’s Americas four times over... On Wednesday Biden listed U.S. firms announcing deals at the summit, including GE and Cisco. And during a White House dinner, Biden addressed what he called America’s ‘original sin’ - the enslavement of millions – and honored their descendants and the broader African diaspora. “Our people lie at the heart of the deep and profound connection that forever binds Africa and the United States together... We remember the stolen men and women and children were brought to our shores in chains, subjected to unimaginable cruelty." Beijing has held its own high-level meetings with African leaders every three years for over two decades. Whereas this week’s U.S. summit is the first of its kind with African nations since 2014, under President Barack Obama. As part of it, Biden promised $55 billion dollars for African food security, climate change and more. He’s also expected to back the African Union’s admission to the G20 during Thursday's summit events. Biden did not mention China on Wednesday, and U.S. officials have been reluctant to frame the gathering as a battle for influence. Washington has also dialed back criticism of Beijing's lending practices and big infrastructure projects. Ahead of the summit, China’s foreign ministry said that its interests in Africa were based on, quote, “sincerity” and that Beijing is opposed to treating the continent as an “arena for great powers to compete with each other”.

  • Eva Kaili's partner confesses role in European Parliament corruption case - sources

    Francesco Giorgi, the partner of ousted European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili, has confessed his role in a Qatar graft scandal, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The confession to Belgian investigators was first reported by the Belgian newspaper Le Soir and the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. Giorgi's confession to taking bribes from Qatar to influence European Parliament decisions on Qatar had made "a significant contribution" to the probe underway by Belgian investigating magistrates, one of the sources said.

  • Elon Musk Appeared In A Twitter Space To Defend His Decision To Ban Journalists Who Reported On An Account That Tracked His Private Jet

    The embattled Twitter CEO briefly turned up in the Twitter Space hosted by BuzzFeed News tech reporter Katie Notopoulos.View Entire Post ›

  • Griner thanks Biden, says she’ll do ‘whatever I can’ to help bring Whelan and other Americans home

    Brittney Griner on Friday expressed her gratitude to members of the Biden administration who helped secure her release from Russia this month and pledged to aid President Biden’s efforts to bring home former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is still imprisoned in Russia. “President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed…

  • 10 Movies That Tricked People Into Watching Them

    Some movies are liars. They’re trolls, with secrets that are only revealed after you’ve bought your ticket or hit the “play” button. Whether for marketing reasons, artistic reasons, or by accident, each of these 10 films is not what it appears to be. For some of these movies, the double-identity is the entire point, and some are just so bad that no one would ever watch them if they weren’t being tricked into doing so. There are many more examples of the form, so let me know what infamous entries

  • UN rights chief warns of 'serious deterioration' in Ukraine if strikes continue

    The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Thursday that further strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure could lead to a serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation and spark further displacement. Russia's attacks on Ukraine's electricity infrastructure have left millions of people without heat, clean water or electricity as temperatures plummet and some 18 million people now rely on humanitarian aid. Moscow says the assaults do not target civilians and are meant to reduce Ukraine's ability to fight and push it to negotiate.

  • Security Service identifies organisers of Ukrainian orphans deportation to Russia

    The Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] has identified "officials" from the "administration" of Donetsk Oblast, who organised forcible deportation of children orphans from Ukraine to Russia under the guise of trips to "summer camps".

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell returns to Twitter with a call to melt down voting machines

    The pillow salesman was permanently banned from the platform in 2021 after repeatedly amplifying bogus claims about the 2020 election