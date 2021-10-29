Former Pendleton prison inmate charged with 2020 killing

Oct. 28—ANDERSON — A former inmate at Pendleton Correctional Facility has been charged with murder in connection with the 2020 stabbing death of another inmate.

Joseph Wolfe, 50, was charged with murder and is being detained at the Westville Correctional Facility of the Indiana Department of Correction.

Wolfe is alleged to have stabbed fellow inmate Christian Morgan, 34, of Fort Wayne, on Sept. 29, 2020, at least 10 times in one of the cell blocks.

Wolfe was serving a sentence on an arson charge at the time of the incident, with a release date of 2023.

The probable cause affidavit states inmate Zachary Reinders is observed approaching Morgan and hitting him with his fists.

Wolfe approaches Morgan and is observed swinging his right arm at Morgan continuing to strike the victim while on the ground.

Morgan was initially treated at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson and then transported to an Indianapolis hospital where he died the next day.

Investigators recovered a white handled knife that Wolfe is observed discarding in a trash container.

Wolfe declined to be interviewed by investigators.

Reinders is currently serving a 70-year prison sentence for the beating death of a 78-year-old Fort Wayne woman in 2015.

