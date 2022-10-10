Former Penn Foster accounting director scheduled for plea in $2M embezzlement case

Oct. 10—Penn Foster's former director of accounting services will plead guilty Friday in federal court to embezzling $2 million from the Scranton-based online school.

Catherine Latoski, 52, of Davenport, Florida, is scheduled to appear for arraignment and plea 9:30 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion at the William J. Nealon Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Scranton.

Latoski, formerly of Exeter, agreed last month to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution, acknowledging she charged about $2 million in personal expenses to credit cards issued by her former employer between Nov. 29, 2016, and July 26, 2021. Those charges included vacations, shopping expenses and her child's college tuition.

Latoski left Penn Foster, which federal prosecutors identified in charging documents as Company No. 1, in June 2021. By the following month, an internal review found merit to a report of suspected fraud and the FBI conducted an investigation, a spokeswoman for the school said when charges were announced.

Latoski faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine and five years of supervised release. She has agreed to pay full restitution, including forfeiting to the government five Disney timeshares purchased with embezzled funds.

Attempts to reach Latoski were unsuccessful. A message left with her federal public defender, Brandon R. Reish, was not immediately returned.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo-Garrison is prosecuting.

