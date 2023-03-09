Former Penn Hills man accused of preying on teen girls federally indicted

A former Penn Hills man accused of preying on underage girls has been federally indicted.

Kaung Myat Kyaw was arrested after the FBI showed up to a home in Penn Hills in 2021.

According to the complaint, he hacked the Snapchat accounts of girls in Buffalo, New York and Virginia who were only 15 and 16 years old at the time. Investigators said he then demanded nude photographs and videos as blackmail.

In 2021, the FBI told Channel 11 they believed there were more victims.

When he was extorting the victims, he would direct them to create increasingly more explicit images and videos over the course of seven days with the understanding that if they did not he would release those images to family friends or classmates

We reached out to the FBI to find out where that case stood but did not hear back.

Now Kyaw faces charges of enticement or coercion of a minor as well as other sex related crimes.

According to the us attorneys office, Kyaw could face 15 years in prison. He is now awaiting trial for the crimes.

