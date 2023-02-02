Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud, stealing more than $265,000

A former Penn State employee pleaded guilty Thursday to selling more $265,000 worth of computer equipment he fraudulently acquired from the university, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors wrote in a statement.

Daniel P. Sickels, 48, of Mifflin County, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. He worked as a network and systems manager through Penn State’s Office of Development and Alumni Relations.

Federal public defender Ari Weitzman declined comment.

Sickels acquired the equipment by falsely telling the university it was necessary to upgrade, replace or maintain its servers. He then sold the equipment to others for personal gain between 2005 and 2017.

Sickels exchanged emails with potential buyers in California and Wyoming, investigators wrote in a December 2020 indictment.

The plea agreement recommends Sickels be sentenced to 27 to 33 months in prison. It would also require him to pay more than $265,000 in restitution to the university. He remains free pending his appearance at future court hearings.

Penn State was made aware of the allegations by a report from another employee, university spokeswoman Lisa Powers wrote in an email. The university launched an investigation in September 2017, then handed it over to the FBI three months later.

“The University has re-evaluated its purchasing protocols, established additional limits on purchases by individuals and units, and has implemented multiple changes as part of its commitment to continuous process improvement and maintaining the financial integrity of its operations,” Powers wrote. “Penn State officials appreciate the assistance of law enforcement at all levels for their handling of this case. University officials ask employees to come forward if they witness wrongdoing, as was done in this case.”

No sentencing date was set.