Former Penn State student accused of rape during highest-risk time of fall semester, police say

A former Penn State student was accused Tuesday of raping a woman inside her dorm room days after fall semester classes began, a time when sexual violence experts say sexual assaults on college campuses reach their peak.

Brian J. Loeper, 19, of Delaware County, was accused of raping the unconscious student in Earle Hall after an Aug. 26 party on the University Park campus, university police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. Classes started Aug. 23.

Loeper acknowledged having sexual intercourse with the woman in a text message, police wrote. He also expressed concern about a timely warning — notices sent by the university to students and employees — that reported a rape took place “at the exact time and day,” police wrote.

Loeper also searched the internet for information about sexual assault charges and potential sentences and punishments for those convicted of the crime, including “Are you allowed to stay on campus after a sexual assault,” police wrote.

He was expelled from the university after an investigation and hearing carried out by the Office of Student Conduct and the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response, police wrote. Loeper was last enrolled during the spring semester, university spokeswoman Lisa Powers wrote in an email.

A defense lawyer was not listed.

Loeper was charged with one felony count each of rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Casey McClain, who released Loeper on $50,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.