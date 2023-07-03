Former Penn State student charged with felony after alleged sexual assault in dorm

A former Penn State student was charged after allegedly assaulting a female student when he returned with her to his on-campus dormitory.

Joshua Robinson, 19, was charged Friday with felony sexual assault. The affidavit of probable cause filed by university police states that Robinson and the woman started consensually kissing but Robinson then removed the woman’s clothes without her consent and assaulted her. She later received medical treatment at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

In interviews with police following the incident, Robinson admitted knowing that the woman was bleeding and “intentionally disposed of” his bed sheets. He reportedly told his friends that he had “an emergency,” according to police interviews.

His internet history showed that he searched the internet for “What is sexual assault” and “Penn State sexual assault process” after the incident, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers said that Robinson withdrew from the university in February.

No defense attorney was listed.