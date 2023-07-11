Former Penn State student sentenced after pleading guilty to raping woman in her dorm room

A former Penn State student was sentenced Tuesday to a minimum of 11 and a half months in jail for raping an unconscious woman in August 2021.

Brian J. Loeper, 20, of Delaware County, pleaded guilty in June to all charges against him.

“I am still scared to go out into public places,” the rape survivor said in court, adding she was “too scared” to leave her room following the rape, so she had to drop almost all of her classes.

She said she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety following the assault.

Loeper pleaded guilty to raping the unconscious woman in her dorm room after an Aug. 26 party on the University Park campus, university police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. The assault occurred just days after the fall semester began.

Police wrote that Loeper acknowledged having sexual intercourse with the woman in a text message. He also expressed concern about a timely warning — notices sent by the university to students and employees — that reported a rape took place “at the exact time and day,” police wrote.

Loeper searched the internet for answers to questions about sexual assault charges including “Are you allowed to stay on campus after a sexual assault,” police wrote.

He was charged with one felony count each of rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

He was expelled from Penn State following an on-campus investigation by the Office of Student Conduct and the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response. Loeper has not been a student at the university since the 2022 spring semester.