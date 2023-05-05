Former Pennsylvania state trooper pleads guilty in child pornography case

A former Pennsylvania state trooper pleaded guilty to multiple child pornography charges.

Sean Ryan McKenzie, 38, from Perryopolis was arrested in March 2022.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Suspended Pennsylvania state trooper facing federal child porn charges

The Department of Justice said McKenzie tried to persuade a minor that he knew into performing sexual acts that he could use to make porn. Police say McKenzie told them that he had secretly recorded some videos of the same minor and sent them out. They also say he admitted to sharing another video of a different minor into a Dropbox account.

McKenzie also allegedly told police that he had other videos and images of prepubescent minors in his possession while he was serving as a corporal with state police.

His sentencing will be held on Aug 31 at 10 a.m.

