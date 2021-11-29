Former Pentagon chief sues to publish material in memoir

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks before a meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, at the Pentagon in Washington. In a lawsuit filed against the Defense Department, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, former Defense Secretary Esper claims that material is being improperly withheld from his use as he seeks to publish an “unvarnished and candid memoir" of his time in President Donald Trump's Cabinet. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper claims in a lawsuit against the Defense Department that material is being improperly withheld from his use as he seeks to publish an “unvarnished and candid memoir" of his time in President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

The lawsuit, which was filed Sunday in U.S. District Court in Washington, describes the memoir, “A Sacred Oath,” as an account of Esper’s tenure as Army secretary from 2017 to 2019 and his 18 months as defense secretary, which ended when Trump fired him in a tweet just days after the president lost his reelection bid.

The period in which Esper was Pentagon chief was “an unprecedented time of civil unrest, public health crises, growing threats abroad, Pentagon transformation, and a White House seemingly bent on circumventing the Constitution," the lawsuit says.

Esper and Trump were sharply divided over the use of the military during civil unrest in June 2020 following the killing of George Floyd. Other issues led the president to believe Esper was not sufficiently loyal while Esper believed he was trying to keep the department apolitical. Firing a defense secretary after an election loss was unprecedented, but the opening allowed Trump to install loyalists in top Pentagon positions as he continued to dispute his election loss.

The lawsuit contends that “significant text” in the memoir, scheduled for publication by William Morrow in May, is being improperly held under the guise of classification and that Esper maintains it contains no classified information. The suit notes that Esper is restricted by his secrecy agreements from authorizing publication without Pentagon approval, or face possible civil and criminal liability.

The lawsuit quotes from a letter Esper sent to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin criticizing the review process. He wrote that he had been asked not to quote Trump and others in meetings, not to describe conversations he had with Trump, and not to use certain verbs or nouns when describing historical events.

The letter describes other problematic subjects and says some 60 pages of the manuscript contained redactions at one point. Agreeing to all of those redactions would result in “a serious injustice to important moments in history that the American people need to know and understand,” Esper wrote.

The suit itself says some stories Esper relates in the manuscript under consideration appeared to have been leaked to some mainstream media “possibly to undermine the impact” it would have had in his book.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the department was aware of Esper's concerns. “As with all such reviews, the Department takes seriously its obligation to balance national security with an author’s narrative desire. Given that this matter is now under litigation, we will refrain from commenting further," he said in a statement.

Esper, 57, a West Point graduate and Gulf War veteran, said in a statement that he had waited for six months for the review process to play out but found “my unclassified manuscript arbitrarily redacted without clearly being told why.”

“I am more than disappointed the current Administration is infringing on my First Amendment constitutional rights. And it is with regret that legal recourse is the only path now available for me to tell my full story to the American people,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • London headmaster resigns amid complaints after introducing Critical Race Theory in curriculum: report

    Robin Appleby, the headmaster of the exclusive American School in London has reportedly announced her resignation amid allegations of racist and anti-Semitic incidents at the school since she introduced Critical Race Theory (CRT) into the curriculum during the George Floyd protests last year.

  • The Right’s Throwback ‘Cancel Culture’ Tactic: Smear Schoolbooks as Porn

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastFor more than a year after its publication, author George Johnson’s memoir All Boys Aren’t Blue was met with universal acclaim. The book, an account of Johnson’s upbringing as a queer Black boy, landed on “best of 2020” lists at Kirkus Reviews and the New York and Chicago public libraries.“There were no attacks until about eight weeks ago,” Johnson told The Daily Beast.The shift occurred near the beginning of the 2021 school year, when a coordina

  • Fauci says health preparation needs to be 'revved up' before Omicron variant hits the US

    The Omicron variant has not been detected in the US yet but "inevitability it will be here," Dr. Anthony Fauci said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

  • Capitol attack: Schiff says Mark Meadows contempt decision imminent

    House panel investigating Trump supporters’ deadly riotFormer White House chief of staff has not co-operatedInterview: historian Joanne Freeman on congressional violence Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s final White House chief of staff. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack is likely to decide this week whether to charge Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s final White House chief of staff, with criminal contempt of Congress, a key panel me

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sex-Trafficking Trial Is Starting. Here’s What We’ll Find Out

    Who are the alleged co-conspirators? Will she testify? Opening arguments begin Nov. 29 in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and alleged procurer

  • The Year of the Black Queer Revolution

    The insurmountable rise of Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, and other artists represents a paradigm shift in the culture

  • GOP eyes booting Democrats from seats if House flips

    Multiple House Democrats who are frequent top targets of the far right face the prospect of losing their committee assignments if Republicans win back the chamber next year.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has threatened to retaliate after Democrats stripped GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.) of committee seats this Congress, warning that some liberal lawmakers "will need the approval of a majority to...

  • Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he received information that a coup was being planned for next Wednesday or Thursday.

  • Dutch impose new tighter lockdown amid spiking infections

    The Netherlands moved into a tougher lockdown Sunday that was announced amid spiking infections even before the country recorded its first confirmed cases of the new, more highly transmissible omicron virus variant. Bars, restaurants, nonessential stores, cinemas and theaters were among the public places forced to shut from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. under the new lockdown. Wilko Klippens, who runs the Biessels cafe on the Grote Markt square in the city of Nijmegen, said the latest lockdown will further eat into his savings.

  • Giants defeat Eagles, 13-7: Here’s how Twitter reacted

    Here's how Twitter reacted to the New York Giants' 13-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

  • Heavy Snow Falls in Scottish Highlands

    Parts of the UK were under yellow warnings for ice on Sunday, November 28, as temperatures dropped in the wake of Storm Arwen, which battered several areas and led to three deaths.Storm Arwen brought gusts of almost 100 mph when it lashed parts of the UK on Friday. Three men were killed by falling trees in separate incidents.This footage, taken near Carrbridge in the Scottish Highlands, shows heavy snowfall on Sunday morning.On Sunday, the Met Office said a band of sleet and snow with rain near the coast was moving south. It warned of icy patches across many parts of the UK. Credit: @highlandweather via Storyful

  • U.S. does not impose new Omicron testing for passengers from southern Africa

    U.S. health officials have not imposed any new screening or tracing requirements in response to the newly discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant that prompted the Biden administration to restrict travel from southern Africa. Starting Monday, the United States will bar most foreign travelers from South Africa and seven other southern African countries in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa on Friday. However, the travel restrictions do not ban flights or apply to U.S. citizens and lawful U.S. permanent residents.

  • Trump will lose if he runs again, Michael Cohen says

    Former President Donald Trump is doomed to lose if he runs for reelection, his former lawyer Michael Cohen predicted on Sunday. Cohen, fresh off a prison term for crimes related to his work for Trump, criticized the 45th president’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him in an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “One of the things Donald Trump has done is grift off of the big lie ...

  • GOP Gov. Says Kevin McCarthy Should Condemn Lauren Boebert's Islamophobic Remarks

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said this type of behavior "has to be called out."

  • School food service workers scramble to feed students amid supply chain issues

    The ongoing labor shortage and supply chain issues mean there are not enough workers to harvest food, transport it or distribute it, said Wiroll.

  • A new Alzheimer's drug brings hope, controversy

    The FDA's recent approval of a new drug, Aduhelm, to clear the formation of amyloid plaques in the brain is potentially good news for the six million Americans who suffer from Alzheimer's disease. But the approval process for Aduhelm has stirred controversy. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with experts about the clinical benefits of this new class of drugs; and with early-onset Alzheimer's patients, including a former neurologist who enrolled in an early trial of Aduhelm.

  • Five OU football coaching candidates following the departure of Lincoln Riley to USC

    Taking a look at five candidates to replace Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

  • Instant analysis from Eagles embarrassing 13-7 loss to Giants in Week 12

    Instant analysis from Philadelphia #Eagles embarrassing 13-7 loss to New York #Giants in Week 12

  • Opening line for Michigan football vs. Iowa in Big Ten Championship Game revealed

    The oddsmakers love Michigan football, as expected.

  • This new health care clinic in East Pierce County caters to seniors. Here’s how

    “We wanted to change the dynamic of health care and focus on the quality of health care for seniors.”