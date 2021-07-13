Former Pentagon official to be named to key U.S. Commerce Dept post in U.S.-China tech battle -source

By Karen Freifeld

(Reuters) -Alan Estevez, a former Pentagon official, is expected to be nominated as the U.S. Commerce Department's undersecretary for industry and security, a key post in the U.S.-China tech battle, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A spokesman for the Commerce Department declined to comment and Estevez did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Estevez had a 36-year-career with the Department of Defense and during the Obama administration served as a representative of the department to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). He is now an executive with Deloitte Consulting LP.

"He's a very solid guy," said Eric Hirschhorn, who served as undersecretary for industry and security during the Obama administration.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Steve Orlofsky)