Former Pentucket substitute teacher, facing child porn charges, fired by day camp

Jun. 24—GROVELAND — Kenneth Niven, a former Pentucket substitute teacher arrested on child pornography charges, was recently fired from his position as a camp counselor at Cedardale Groveland Summer Day Camp, according to a statement from the camp.

Niven, 24, of Merrimac was arraigned Tuesday on charges of possession of child pornography and photographing an unsuspecting nude person. He was ordered held on $15,000 cash bail.

While awaiting trial, Niven cannot have contact with anyone under age 18 or use social media. He is due back in court July 19 for a pretrial hearing.

Following his arrest earlier this week, the Pentucket Regional School District fired Niven from his position, according to School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.

Bartholomew then sent a message to families Tuesday afternoon, saying the district was working with the Merrimac Police Department and the Essex County District Attorney's Office in their investigation of Niven.

Niven has worked at Sweetsir and Donaghue elementary schools, Bartholomew said in a statement.

Cedardale Groveland Summer Day Camp owner John Dibble said in a statement that Niven worked at Cedardale for a "short time" and was terminated immediately after the camp learned of his arrest.

"He does not and will never work again at Cedardale," Dibble said.

Dibble added that he and others are cooperating fully with Merrimac police in the department's investigation of Niven.

"We've been advised not to comment further during an active investigation but we've alerted all parents of our campers that Niven has been terminated," Dibble said. "We will continue to cooperate with police and provide any information we can to aid their investigation."

Parents were alerted by email of Niven's firing.

Niven worked at the camp in 2021 and one day this year as part of a team of counselors responsible for a group of campers, according to the email.

"At this time, we do not have any information suggesting the counselor ever acted inappropriately with any camper," the email reads. "Nevertheless, over the coming days, we will be conducting an active inquiry in an effort to determine if anything untoward occurred of which we had been previously unaware."

The email also states that Niven passed a general criminal offender record check as well as a more specific sex offender background check.

"Frankly, we were shocked by the criminal charges, as we had found the counselor to be very conscientious and personable," the email reads.

Merrimac police conducted an investigation that uncovered two images of child pornography on Niven's phone after a parent reported an inappropriate conversation between him and their child on social media, according to an Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson.

The investigation of Niven began Monday when a parent visited the Merrimac police station to report inappropriate communication between Niven and her 12-year-old daughter through the messaging app SnapChat. Police reached out to Niven on Monday night and he agreed to stop by the station for an interview, according to a report by Detective Stephen Beaulieu.

During the interview, Niven admitted sharing his SnapChat information with 17 students. Although he denied sending them inappropriate messages or photos, he did admit it was wrong because he was their teacher and did not receive permission from their parents. He also admitted to sending messages to the 12-year-old girl.

"I asked Niven if I searched his phone would I find any inappropriate material," Beaulieu said in his report. "Niven responded by saying yes. Niven stated we would find thousands of videos and photographs of students and teachers."

Beaulieu added that Niven gave him permission to look at his phone.

The detective found 15,000 recently deleted photos and videos he was able to retrieve and scan. Among them were hundreds of videos of students' and teachers' legs, according to his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

