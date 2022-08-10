Former Penuche's owner busted after attending brother's funeral

Aug. 10—A 65-year-old former Florida resident now living in Greece was arrested by law enforcement in Manchester on Wednesday during a visit to attend the funeral of his older brother.

Chuck Kalantzis, owner of the former Penuche's restaurant on Elm Street, was pulled over near the Second Street interchange off Interstate 293 and placed under arrest, said Gary Fisher, the chief deputy for the Hillsborough County Sheriff Department.

He was arrested on a warrant issued from Milford Circuit Court. A judge issued the warrant in June after Kalantzis didn't show up for a hearing on two small claims court cases that appear to date back to 2001.

He was pulled over about 12:30 p.m.

Funeral services for Kalantzis' brother, Arthur Kalantzis, 73, were scheduled at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Manchester at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to his obituary. Committal prayers followed at Pine Grove Cemetery.

"We got a tip he may possibly be at the funeral. Who it came from, I have no idea," Fisher said.

Deputies did not arrest him at the funeral and waited until after the cemetery service to act, Fisher said.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Kalantzis said he was "shocked" at how the situation was handled.

"Can you believe they did this at a funeral, my brother's funeral? Over a civil matter?" said Kalantzis. "A civil matter? From 20 years ago? And it's my birthday."

Kalantzis said the matter involves rent for a house. He said he has been living in Greece recently, and was unaware of the small claims hearing.

Bail was set at $3,938.03 for one of the cases and $5,447.43 on another.

The case number indicates the cases are small claims matters that stretch back to 2001. But Fisher stressed that a judge issued warrants just two months ago.

A man was waiting at Valley Street jail to be on hand when Kalantzis was released on bail but declined to be interviewed.

In June 2021, the Union Leader reported that Kalantzis had sold Penuche's and retired. The restaurant was rebranded as 603 Bar & Grill.

His Facebook page shows him living in Florida recently. In early July, he invited people to a Penuche's reunion to be held this week.