Former Peoria meteorologist has started a new TV station job in the West

PEORIA - Former WEEK-TV meteorologist Devan Masciulli has joined the KSL Weather Team in Salt Lake City Utah.

Masciulli announced her new job on Facebook Jan. 10 and said will be anchoring the 4 p.m. newscast. Masciulli left WEEK-TV on Dec. 17.

A native of Philadelphia, Masciulli came to central Illinois after graduating from Millersville University in the spring of 2021 with a bachelor of science degree in meteorology, with a concentration in broadcast and media. She worked at WEEK for over two years before her departure.

More: 'I'm fired up': New anchor joins Peoria TV station

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Former WEEK-TV meteorologist Devan Masciulli working in Salt Lake City