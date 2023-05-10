Former Peoria teacher accused of child molestation on trial. What to know

Peoria Unified School District.

The trial of a former Peoria elementary school teacher facing over two dozen child molestation and sexual abuse charges ended Wednesday.

Here's what we know so far.

Who is Ricky Ordway?

Ricky Ordway, 47, was arrested in May 2019 on suspicion of inappropriately touching fifth-grade girls at Sun Valley Elementary School in Peoria, where he taught computer science.

Ordway was tried for 16 counts of aggravated assault on a minor, 9 counts of child molestation, three counts of sexual abuse, three counts of attempt to commit child molestation, and one count for sexual conduct with a minor.

Ricky Ordway

What is Ricky Ordway accused of?

According to court records, Ordway was initially accused of repeatedly molesting at least two 11-year-old girls in his fifth-grade class from September 2018 through May 2019, and of sexually abusing another one of his students.

However, more names of potential victims came out during forensic interviews. Prosecutors have identified 12 victims dating to 2010, according to court records.

It's unclear how many of the alleged incidents occurred during the school day or on school property.

According to a $25 million claim filed by an attorney representing an alleged 11-year-old victim against Peoria Unified School District in November 2019, there were about 15 to 20 young girls who were also "molested and sexually assaulted" during the 2018-2019 school year, the claim says.

When authorities interviewed Ordway he denied all of the accusations, according to court records.

The Peoria school district initially placed him on paid administrative leave right after his arrest but he was later fired after the district governing board voted to do so in January 2020.

In 2019, attorneys representing alleged victims filed a civil lawsuit against Ordway, the city of Peoria and the Peoria Unified School District. That lawsuit moved to federal court in May of 2020.

Ordway would "flirt with students between the ages of 9 and 10, buy them expensive gifts, have them sit on his lap and exhibit other behavior that no rational educator could deem as anything other than highly, grossly, inappropriate behavior," the lawsuit claims.

What's the status of Ricky Ordway's case?

Ordway is being tried at the Maricopa County Superior Court, which started on March 6 and ended on Wednesday.

It was initially scheduled to start in April 2020 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The verdict of the trial was pending jury deliberation as of Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former Peoria teacher accused of child molestation on trial. What to Know