Former Peoria TV reporter starts new job and shares funny photo from studio

Former WMBD-TV reporter Darronte Matthews is now working in Milwaukee.

Matthews announced his new job this month on Facebook when he officially started work at FOX6 as a reporter. On Friday, Matthews posted a photo of himself standing on a small platform while doing a broadcast at the station.

"You know, I never really felt this short in studio before ... until they finally put me on the box," he wrote.

Matthews, a graduate of Eastern Illinois University, worked for WMBD-TV for more than four years before his final broadcast Dec. 19.

