Former Petersburg football player is charged in deadly UVA shootings

A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the shooting deaths Sunday night of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested around 11 a.m. Monday in eastern Henrico County, according to an announcement from Henrico County Police. He was taken into custody in the 5700 block of Edgelawn Street "without incident," the police posted on Twitter.

Jones, who spent his last year of high school in Petersburg, played football at Varina High School where he lived with his family.

He has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Two other football players were injured in the attack, which was discovered as a team bus was pulling into a campus garage on Culbreth Street. The bus was returning from an outing at the Kennedy Center in Washington when the victims were discovered.

UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo told a news conference Monday that when the bus pulled onto campus, someone among them "chose to do an act of violence and we found them dead inside that bus."

The three players killed were identified as Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, all from out-of-state. One of the two injured was in critical condition at last report, while the other was expected to survive.

Authorities believed that Jones, who fled the scene in a black SUV, was on his way back to either Petersburg or Henrico County. Petersburg Deputy Police Chief Emanuel Chambliss said in a text that his department "had been alerted" about the possibility of the suspect coming here. Jones still has family in Petersburg, including his grandmother and father.

Chambliss later confirmed that Jones was captured in Henrico.

According to published reports, Jones' parents divorced when he was very young, and he eventually moved to Petersburg to be close to his father's family.

Belinda Baugh, a Petersburg pastor who regularly interacts with families of homicide victims in the city, said she did not personally know Jones or his family. But she added that does not mean she cannot express shock over what happened.

“My heart grieves for the families, for our community,” Baugh said. “Our young people are dealing with so much and don’t know how to cope with life. They got so many things on them and not enough resources to assist them. What is it that we are missing as a society, that we are letting our young people go out here and fend for themselves?"

UVA president Jim Ryan tweeted he was "heartbroken" to share the news of the fatalities.

"This is a message any leader hopes to never have to send," Ryan wrote in an open letter on social media..

No motive for the shootings has been released.

The Charlottesville campus was placed on immediate lockdown when news broke of the shooting, and it stayed that way for about 12 hours. UVA authorities lifted the lockdown after a "thorough search" of the campus did not uncover the suspect.

Both UVA and Charlottesville Public Schools cancelled classes Monday in the wake of the shooting.

According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Scott told The Progress-Index Monday he had not been cleared by Petersburg Public Schools to comment on his former player.

CBS Sports reported Jones was a walk-on at UVA in 2018, but did not play in any games. He was no longer listed as an active player, but UVA confirmed he still was enrolled there.

Reactions to the shooting also came from state leaders.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who was at Virginia State University for a citizen naturalization ceremony Monday morning, called the shooting "a horrific tragedy."

"There were lives lost and families changed forever," Youngkin said.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine issued a joint statement on the incident, saying “We are heartbroken to hear about the tragic shooting at UVA and are praying for those who were injured, the families who lost loved ones, and the entire UVA community."

