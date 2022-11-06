Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro
·1 min read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.The move represents another question faced by the company over its generous payout policy this year amid rising profits fueled by higher oil prices. On Friday, prosecutors from Brazil's audit court TCU asked to suspend dividends of around 43.7 billion reais announced by Petrobras last week on the back of a stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit. According to Reuters calculations, the amount represents more than double the average shareholder benefit paid by each of the five biggest Western oil producers.

($1 = 5.0557 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Investment expert Anthony Saglimbene says value stocks in these shockproof sectors could help protect your portfolio

    Markets were volatile again last week, rocked by the Fed’s latest rate hike and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation. For investors, the immediate result means trying to cope with an uncertain economic climate and an unpredictable market. Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist of the trillion-dollar asset manager Ameriprise, has cast his eye on the situation, and is ready with advice on how investors can succeed. First, Saglimbene believes that stocks have alread

  • Canada's share buyback tax could backfire, energy sector warns

    Canada's proposal to tax corporate stock buybacks is unlikely to deter oil and gas companies from returning cash to shareholders and may instead put them at a competitive disadvantage, industry officials and analysts said. Canadian energy companies have been the most active in buying back shares of any sector during the past year, according to CIBC, and also funnelled profits from high prices into dividends and debt payments, limiting new production investments. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) and the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada both said the tax, double of a 1% measure in the United States, would be a competitive disadvantage.

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

  • Shein rival app from Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo tops the charts, but rock-bottom prices could be unsustainable

    A quiet play to rival Shein in the US is paying off for Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, whose Temu platform became the most-downloaded shopping app across US app stores in early November, according to analytics firm AppMagic. Launched in September, Temu is still nowhere near as popular as Shein, the hit shopping platform also started in China that has found huge success overseas selling fast fashion and other items at rock-bottom prices. However, Temu's rise comes just ahead of the holiday s

  • The Best Places to Get Income in the Bond Market Now

    Bonds have done so poorly this year that many investors probably are wondering what the point is of owning any. Funds that track the U.S. bond market have shed around 16%, their worst showing in decades. It’s unsurprising that many are fleeing the bond market, but those investors could be missing some key points, experts say.

  • What could midterm election mean for your money? History shows stocks like division.

    Stocks usually rise after midterm elections, especially if a divided government results. But some warn nothing about the economy is typical this year.

  • Copper Has Best Day Since 2009 as Metals Rocket on Dollar Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper soared by the most since 2009 as optimism about a relaxation in China’s Covid policies and a steep decline in the dollar set off a scorching run-up across industrial metals markets already facing tight supply. Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseChina to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing HopesWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionMe

  • Credit carnage spurs bargains on bonds tied to $16 trillion pile of U.S. household debt

    'I don't think there's an appreciation for just how cheap a lot of the bonds are out there,' says John Kerschner, head of U.S. securitized products at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • The fintech layoffs just keep on coming

    Sadly, it felt like we got news of layoff after layoff. Chime confirmed that it is letting go of 12% of its employees. This equals about 160 people. According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt said that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.”

  • Following the Fed Goes Out of Fashion in ‘Messier’ World Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most aggressive and synchronized monetary policy tightening in 40 years is entering a new phase as central banks prepare to slow the pace of interest-rate increases and break ranks over how much further they’ll go. Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseChina to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing HopesWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1

  • TIM top investor Vivendi keen to discuss network plan with govt - sources

    Telecom Italia's (TIM) top investor Vivendi is keen to start talks with Italy's new right-wing government on a new plan to create a national broadband company, people close to the French media conglomerate said on Sunday. Debt-laden Telecom Italia has been embroiled for months in negotiations over the sale of its prized landline grid to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). The potential sale was part of a plan sponsored by the previous government to combine TIM's fixed network assets with those of smaller broadband operator Open Fiber in order to create a national network champion under CDP control.

  • Powerball jackpot still up for grabs. Here's what to do if you win

    The Powerball jackpot sits at $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. Here's what to do if you win.

  • Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday

    Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!

  • With latest base, Frontier goes after American Airlines' home turf

    One analyst said there has never been a better time for ultra-low-cost carriers like Frontier to take on legacy carriers because load factors are strong and airfares are high.

  • China Markets Set for More Volatility as Covid-Zero Policy Stays

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese markets are facing another volatile week after health officials vowed to “unswervingly” stick to the country’s Covid Zero approach, damping investor optimism that Beijing was working toward easing restrictions.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseChina to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing HopesWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionM

  • Ethnic Serbs rally in Kosovo after leaving jobs in protest

    Several thousand ethnic Serbs rallied in Kosovo on Sunday as a dispute over vehicle license plates heightened ongoing tensions between Serbia and its former province. The government's decision to gradually ban Serbia-issued license plates has angered Kosovo Serbs, most of whom do not recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence. The Serbian government, with support from China and Russia, also has refused to acknowledge Kosovo's statehood.

  • Fed Rate Hikes Spawn 5% Yields for Safe Bonds

    Bonds are now attractive for those looking to strengthen the fixed-income portion of their portfolios.

  • In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator

    The EU is promoting Azerbaijan as a “reliable" and "trustworthy" energy partner. But critics argue that the Caspian country is far from the dependable partner that the EU needs.

  • The VIX fear index is signaling troubling parallels with 2008

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre is joined by Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, LLC, Katie Stockton, as they discuss downside exhaustion, technical indicators, trend following and momentum indicators, as well as sector rotation strategy.

  • 15 Largest Airlines in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 largest airlines in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest airlines in the world in 2022. Since 2020, you cannot discuss the airline industry without considering the impact of the pandemic, which […]