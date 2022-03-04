Former PGA Tour golfer lists Texas home with soaring views for $5.5M. Take a look

Joe Ogilvie, a former PGA Tour golfer who retired in 2014, has put his 6,682-square-foot pad on the Austin, Texas, real estate market for $5.5 million.

And while the chic interior of the Georgian-style estate stands out, it’s really the view that steals the show.

According to Austin CultureMap, this isn’t the first time Ogilvie and his wife Colleen have listed the home. The couple first put the estate up for $4.75 million in 2021 before pulling it from the market due to them not being able to find another place to call home.

“The house has been updated by several talented designers, including Mark Ashby,” listing agent Cord Shiflet told CultureMap. “It’s turnkey-ready for a new owner.”

Apart from the stunning country views, the six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom abode has a bunch of high-end amenities to offer a new owner, including:

Large living room

Walk-in closets in each bedroom

Private guest suite with own entrance

Outdoor entertaining area

Swimming pool

The home rests inside the gated community of Rob Roy.

The couple bought the home in 2007, San Antonio Express-News reported.

Ogilvie played golf for Duke University before turning pro in 1996. His lone win on the PGA Tour came in 2007 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

The listing is held by Cord Shiflet of Moreland Properties.

