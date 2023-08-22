Former PGA Tour golfer from Miami accused of battery and robbery against his wife

Former PGA Tour golfer Erik Compton has been charged with robbery and misdemeanor battery against after, an arrest report said, he threw her against a wall at their South Miami-Dade home.

Compton, 43, was arrested at around 3 a.m. Sunday and posted $9,000 bond the same day. Online court records say the felony domestic crimes unit of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is handling the case.

READ MORE: Miami rapper Gunplay charged with domestic violence and child abuse

The arrest report says that when Compton’s wife began capturing their Saturday night argument on cell phone video, he “forcibly removed her mobile home out of her hand and threw it into the pool.” Then, the report says Compton grabbed his wife by the shoulders and “threw her into a wall.”

His wife left their home in the 6800 block of Southwest 70th Avenue, drove to a friend’s house, and called police. Miami-Dade police officers noted small bruises on her left arm.

The report says officers went back to the house with her when she went to pick up a few things. Once they got there, they detained Compton. After everybody went to Miami-Dade’s Kendall Station, the report said, Compton asked for his lawyer (Robert Burlington of Coffey Burlington).

Erik Compton

Compton hasn’t been active full-time on the PGA Tour since 2016. The Miami Palmetto Senior High graduate first joined the tour in 2012 and has one runner-up finish, three other top five finishes and one other top 10 finish in 168 events. He has won $4,103,334 on the Tour.