Former pharmacist sentenced to federal prison for running a Ponzi scheme

Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald, Beckley, W.Va.
·2 min read

Mar. 19—A former pharmacist will spend more than 11 years in federal prison for running a $2.5 million Ponzi scheme that targeted family and local residents, U.S. District Court of Southern West Virginia Judge Frank Volk ruled Thursday.

Volk ordered Natalie Cochran, 38, of Daniels, to report to prison to begin serving a 135 month sentence by May 1 or when the Bureau of Prisons contacts her, whichever date falls first.

The judge denied a request by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Robeson that Cochran immediately be placed in custody and taken to prison.

Cochran was arrested in September 2019 on 26 counts that included fraud, money laundering and bankruptcy fraud, all related to a Ponzi scheme that she said she and her husband cooked up that swindled $2.6 million from investors and financial institutions.

She and her late husband, Michael Cochran, owned Tactical Solutions Group (Tactical) and Technology Management Systems (TSM). Federal prosecutors allege that the couple talked family, friends and local residents into investing in Tactical, which they said had contracts to provide weapons to the U.S. Department of Defense. There were no contracts, according to federal prosecutors, and the couple spent the money on luxurious living.

Cochran's attorney, Rhett Johnson, asked that Volk sentence Cochran to less than the 135 months, which was the full prison sentence allowed under a plea agreement Cochran had reached with prosecutors in September. She pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and money laundering and agreed to serve between 37 and 135 months in prison and to pay restitution to her victims of about $2.6 million.

U.S. attorneys said that Cochran had planned to steal $4.85 million.

After Michael Cochran's death in February 2019, according to statements made in court Thursday, Natalie had texted and sought out Dr. Dan Foley, a local orthodontist and businessman, in order to try to convince him to buy the two fake businesses.

She prepared extensive false documents, including financial statements, to trick Foley into paying her more than $4 million, Volk noted. Foley had sent just $50,000 before closing down negotiations.

The hearing, which had been continued from February, started one hour late as around 30 people waited. It lasted nearly four hours, and victims and Cochran spoke.

This is a developing story.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden restores climate change page to EPA website, reversing Trump

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency restored a page containing key climate change information to its public website on Thursday, four years after the Trump administration had removed it as part of a strategy to downplay global warming threats. The move reflects the massive gulf between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican ex-President Donald Trump on climate change that is likely to result in sweeping policy changes in the coming years to tamp down on planet-warming emissions from vehicles, power plants, and industry. "Climate facts are back on EPA's website where they should be," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement provided to Reuters.

  • Biden, Harris to meet with Asian American leaders in Atlanta following spa attacks

    President Joe Biden has taken steps to stop attacks on Asian Americans but advocates say he could do more as violence continues.

  • Health Canada follows European regulators in backing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

    "Health Canada confirms that the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in protecting Canadians from COVID-19 continue to outweigh the risks," the regulator said in a statement. "To date in Canada, there has been one report of a stroke that occurred in an individual following vaccination," the regulator said. "This case has been assessed by Health Canada and determined not to be related to the vaccine."

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

  • Private investigator admits to illegally spying on Meghan Markle on behalf of British tabloid

    A private investigator is revealing that a British tabloid paid him large sums of money to spy on Meghan Markle at the onset of her relationship with Prince Harry. Daniel Portley-Hanks, who is now a retired private investigator out of Los Angeles, was hired by The Sun to obtain private information about Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been called 'the prom king and queen of MAGA land.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The couple, who began dating in 2018, just sold their house in the Hamptons for $8 million.

  • North Korea cuts ties with Malaysia over US extradition

    North Korea on Friday announced the termination of diplomatic ties with Malaysia over its court decision to extradite a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The ministry said that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia, which committed super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the U.S. pressure.”

  • German archbishop offers to resign after Church abuse cover-up report

    The Archbishop of Hamburg offered to step down on Thursday after a report named him among several senior officials in Germany's Catholic Church to have breached their duty in handling sexual abuse cases over decades. In an 800-page report into the handling of abuse cases in the archdiocese of Cologne between 1975 and 2018, criminal lawyer Bjoern Gercke said he had found more than 200 abusers and more than 300 victims, mostly under the age of 14. The team of lawyers who carried out the report said there were 75 cases in which church officials had failed to carry out their duty although it cleared the Archbishop of Cologne who had commissioned the investigation.

  • US officials who are ready to fight China over Taiwan don't understand how much is at stake

    Opinion: Before we get into a crisis - or a war - over Taiwan, US policymakers and military leaders need to address some hard realities.

  • Piers Morgan accuses Gayle King of being Harry and Meghan's 'PR mouthpiece' in Twitter rant

    Piers Morgan's Twitter rant comes after Gayle King revealed that Prince Harry told her his recent conversations with his father were "not productive."

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • Russia warns it will 'have to react' if Bosnia moves to join NATO

    Russia will react if Bosnia takes steps towards joining NATO because Moscow would perceive this as a hostile act, the Russian embassy in Bosnia said in a statement on Thursday. Bosnia has long proclaimed integration with NATO and the European Union as strategic goals.

  • North Korea Says It’s Ghosting Endless Calls and Emails From Team Biden

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIForget about talks on anything between the U.S. and North Korea. That was the latest message from Pyongyang amid fears the North may soon test-fire a long-range missile capable of sending a nuclear warhead anywhere in the U.S.North Korea dashed the Biden administration’s hopes for fresh dialog with a broadside Thursday proclaiming absolutely no contact “can be possible unless the U.S. rolls back its hostile policy toward the DPRK [the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea].”The statement, in the name of Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s first vice foreign minister, said the U.S. had “tried to contact us since mid-February through several routes, including New York”—a reference to the North’s UN mission, often the easiest channel through which to get in touch.The Americans, she said, had “requested to contact us by sending emails and telephone messages”—“even the evening before the joint military drill” with the South Koreans “imploring us to respond to its request through a third country.”It was all for naught. Choe’s unequivocal response, carried in English by Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency, was dripping with scorn eerily similar to that of Kim Yo Jong, younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, mocking South Korea’s acquiescence to annual exercises. Between them, their statements appeared as a calculated one-two punch—first on Tuesday by Yo Jong mostly targeted at South Korea, then by Choe, the next highest woman in the North Korean hierarchy, at the U.S.Kim Jong Un’s Kid Sister Warns Biden Not to Make ‘a Stink’ With South Korean Exercise Drills“We don’t think there is a need to respond to the U.S. delaying-time trick again,” said Choe. “We will disregard such an attempt of the U.S. in the future too.”Choe accused the White House and the departments of state, treasury and justice of having “reeled off a spate of rhetoric” about “additional sanctions and diplomatic incentives.” At the same time, she said, “the U.S. military keeps stealthily putting military threat to us and is committing spying acts against us with lots of reconnaissance assets”—a reference to flights by spy planes south of the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas—amid “aggression-minded joint military exercises targeting us.”The war games involving U.S. and South Korean command posts, not combat troops on the ground, wound up Thursday after nine days, but the statement left no doubt that the confrontation on the Korean peninsula was escalating sharply. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, meeting their opposite numbers in Seoul on their first visit as members of President Joe Biden’s new cabinet, both emphasized the mounting dangers of North Korea’s nukes and missiles.A sign of rising tensions was that U.S. officials have taken to calling for “denuclearization of North Korea” rather than “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”—the wording of the statement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un at their summit in Singapore in June 2018. In a sign of differences between Washington and Seoul, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said “denuclearization” of the peninsula was “correct.” The U.S. withdrew its nukes from South Korea some 30 years ago and the South does not produce them.The threat of North Korean missile tests consumed U.S. efforts to try to bring the dovish views of South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in line with reports that North Korea was working feverishly to develop a long-range missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead to targets anywhere in the U.S.North Korea also is believed to have been producing nuclear warheads and modernizing its fleet of submarines. The fear is that a North Korean submarine could fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile or SLBM from close to U.S. shores with greater accuracy than an ICBM or long-range ballistic missile fired thousands of miles away.Both Blinken and Austin larded their dialog in Korea with tough verbiage to persuade South Korea’s somewhat leftist government of the need to repair an alliance that became increasingly frayed during Donald Trump’s bromance with Kim.Blinken set the tone, calling the alliance “a linchpin for peace, security and prosperity”—familiar words that U.S. officials have been using for years. He and Austin, he said, would “reaffirm U.S. commitment to the alliance and build on it”—all to bring reluctant members of Moon’s government in line with U.S. thinking.The final communique, issued by both the U.S. and Korean sides in talks, was a masterpiece of diplomatic double-talk, papering over differences, all agreeing U.S. forces in South Korea “play a critical role.” The statement said North Korea “nuclear and ballistic missile issues” were “a priority” but failed to say what to do about them. The word “shared” showed up eight times—stressing “shared values” against “shared threats” with“a shared commitment to address and resolve these issues.”Beneath the level of formal statements, the U.S. and South Korea still disagree on how to approach North Korea. “Washington’s and Seoul’s leaderships must confront several unresolved policy differences to establish not only a coordinated North Korea strategy, but also a more robust alliance,” said Mathew Ha of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “One major issue that could spark discord,” he said, “is the South Korean administration’s introduction of inter-Korean engagement programs and incentives to revive inter-Korean diplomacy.”Kim’s eagerness to conduct nuclear tests reflects the reality that “the fundamentals of North Korea are really not changing,” said Sidney Seiler, officer for North Korea at the National Intelligence Council. “North Korea has the long-term objective of normalizing its nuclear status” that is, gaining recognition as a nuclear power.Kim Jong Un Finally Offers His Response to U.S. Election: More NukesBy meeting Trump in summits in Singapore in 2018 and in Hanoi in 2019, said Seiler at a panel sponsored by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Kim “secured awareness in Washington that North Korea should be dealt with as an equal.” No way, he said, could North-South Korean relations improve “until North Korea gets serious about denuclearization.’North Korea is “gradually intensifying pressure” by threatening to use ICBMs, said Sue Mi Terry, formerly with the CIA, now a senior fellow at the center, but there would not be “a breakthrough in North-South Korean relations until there’s a breakthrough in U.S.-North Korea relations.”Victor Cha, who served on the National Security Council during the George W. Bush presidency and now runs the Korea program at CSIS, said clearly the North Koreans “have said they are no longer bound by the moratorium” of the Trump presidency while looking for “a way to get attention.”North Korea conducted its sixth, most recent underground nuclear test in September 2017 and test-fired an ICBM most recently two months later. The North test-fired numerous short and mid-range missiles before and after Trump met Kim for summits in Singapore in June 2018, in Hanoi in February 2019 and then four months later in the truce village of Panmunjom, but these were not seen as matters of great concern.Blinken, departing Thursday for a meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi In Anchorage, was to appeal for Chinese cooperation in persuading North Korea to get rid of its nukes. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed “the threats from North Korea” would be “part of the discussion with the Chinese.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • White House refuses to call Saudi leader MBS a 'killer' after Biden called Putin one

    A recently declassified US intelligence report said MBS ordered the operation that led to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Burns confirmed as CIA director as US faces diverse threats

    Without opposition, the Senate confirmed veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA director on Thursday, giving him control of the nation's premier spy agency as the U.S. government confronts threats from China, Russia, Iran and elsewhere. The approval, by voice vote, came soon after Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, lifted a hold he had placed on the nomination. Burns is a former ambassador to Russia and Jordan who served at the State Department for more than 30 years under both Democratic and Republican presidents.

  • 54% of Republicans said they believe the Capitol insurrection is getting too much attention, a new Pew survey shows

    Among Democrats, 40% said they think too little attention is being paid to the riots while only 8% think the riots are receiving too much attention.

  • Richard Branson's cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.