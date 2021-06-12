Former Pharsalia supervisor admits $240,000 theft

Jun. 12—A former town supervisor in Chenango County has admitted stealing nearly a quarter-million dollars in public money.

According to a media release from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, former Pharsalia Town Supervisor Dennis Brown pleaded guilty Friday to stealing $240,000 in public funds and must now pay full restitution. The thefts were discovered through a joint investigation by DiNapoli's offfice and that of Cortland County District Attorney Patrick Perfetti, the release said.

"For decades, the residents of Pharsalia trusted Dennis Brown to safeguard taxpayer money, but instead he treated the town's funds like a personal piggybank, pocketing over $240,000," DiNapoli said in the release. "We have no tolerance for abuse of the public's trust and today Dennis Brown faces consequences for his crimes. My thanks to the New York State Police and to Cortland County DA Perfetti for partnering with us to uncover his corruption."

"I acknowledge that this disposition was a long time in coming," Perfetti said. "I want to credit Assistant District Attorney Adam Ratner with leading extensive negotiations regarding the recovery of a substantial portion of what we would have been able to prove at trial. I hope that this case serves as a reminder to those who enjoy the honor of public service in that they execute their duties with the responsibility entrusted to them and that the public deserves."

According to the release, Brown pleaded guilty in front of Chenango County Judge Frank B. Revoir to second-degree grand larceny as a crime of public corruption. He must pay $240,000 in restitution, of which he has already paid $125,000, and faces a potential state prison term at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Brown, 72, was arrested on April 10, 2019, after DiNapoli's office, working with the State Police and the district attorney, found that he had inflated his salary and used the town credit card to pay for numerous personal expenses. He used public funds to pay for groceries, cooking classes, liquor store purchases, a subscription, gift shop purchases, clothes, designer handbags, jewelry, home utilities, work on his property and vacations, the release said.

Brown was the longest-serving town supervisor in Chenango County, in office for 35 years until he lost an election in 2019, the release said. At the time of his arrest, he was also a paid member of the county's Board of Supervisors and served on its finance and public works committees.