Former Philadelphia city commissioner recalls death threats after Trump tweeted about him
A Republican city commissioner during the 2020 election in Philadelphia said threats against him became graphic after Trump tweeted about him.
A Republican city commissioner during the 2020 election in Philadelphia said threats against him became graphic after Trump tweeted about him.
As a large black van pulled into The Shoppes at Liberty City, Dr. Armen Henderson, megaphone in hand, poked his head out of the slightly open door.
Zachary Petrizzo for The Daily BeastAn active shooter scare derailed a ‘March for Our Lives’ gathering on the National Mall Saturday afternoon.U.S. Park Police officers responded to the calls of a potential active shooter and moments later took a man into custody.At 1:38 p.m., march-goers began running as the main-stage speaker at the time, Erica Ford, with the group New York City Crisis Management System, began yelling: “Do not run! Freeze! Do not run!”Something startled the crowd & out of nowh
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, offers a preview of the upcoming hearings before the Jan. 6 committee.
The Capitol riot was a "costly error" for democracy, the Republican governor said on Fox News.
Rep. Bacon said he would not support former President Donald Trump in the 2024 primary, but he did not swear off voting for Trump if he's the nominee.
A woman accused of providing false information about a missing hiker in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park has been banned from the park for five years.
Wise, and costars Laura Dern, and Bryce Dallas Howard, formed a strong bond while living in a UK hotel on location, Entertainment Weekly reports.
A source close to Andrew tells PEOPLE his withdrawal was a "personal decision" made in consultation with his family
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by NDN Collective/YouTubeThe story of a Rapid City, S.D., hotel embroiled in racial tension took a bizarre twist this week, followed by another one on Saturday.The Grand Gateway Hotel became the center of drama in March when the owner issued a racist tweet following a murder at the hotel. That led to ongoing protests at the hotel, and criticism from local officials.On Monday, June 6, Judson Uhre filed a lawsuit in Pennington County against his mother
The Pennsylvania state legislature is currently exploring a new budget in time for the June 30 deadline. And new legislation could mean extra money in the bank accounts of Pennsylvania residents....
Sarah Palin got one step closer this weekend to a return to national politics when she successfully advanced through the crowded statewide primary for the special election for Alaska's lone House seat. ABC News projected Sunday that Palin, who is running as a Republican, made it to the special general race in August along with Nick Begich and Al Gross. In a statement on social media, Palin wrote that she was "looking forward to the special general election so we can highlight our ideas for fixing this country."
Stirewalt remarked on the improbability of a Trump victory after most networks called the election for Joe Biden on November 7, 2020.
'Today' show cohost Hoda Kotb came back to social media after about a month away. See what the NBC broadcast journalist posted and how fans reacted.
The Girl Scouts could be the next victim of Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign to punish groups that don't conform to his political views
There are two strains of monkeypox in the U.S. — and that means it's been here longer than we thought
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
JIM WATSON,EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty ImagesThe House select committee’s primetime Jan. 6. hearings are causing conniptions in Moscow.The attempted insurrection was embraced by the Kremlin as cause célèbre, with Russian President Vladimir Putin himself calling for an investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was part of the crowd attacking the U.S. Capitol. Russia’s state-controlled media obsessively covered the notorious attack, praising the would-be insurrectionists as law-abiding
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via GettyFormer President Donald Trump has once again created tensions within Trumpworld over a recent campaign endorsement.This time, Trump’s backing of Alabama Senate hopeful Katie Britt has enraged allies, following the ex-president pulling his endorsement from Britt’s GOP primary challenger Rep. Mo Brooks.“Katie Britt, on the other hand, is a fearless America First Warrior,” Trump wrote in a late Friday evening statement. “Katie is an Incredible Fighter for
Ex-AG Bill Barr testified before House January 6 investigators that Trump's voter fraud claims in Pennsylvania made no sense.
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol is a deeply partisan body, and conservatives will be dubious of its findings.