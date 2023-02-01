Former New Philadelphia man, labeled major drug offender, convicted in 3 counties

A former New Philadelphia resident must serve at least 14 years in prison on multiple drug charges in Tuscarawas County as well as additional offenses in Stark and Summit counties.

William H. Gibbs, 33, was recently sentenced for two Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court cases.

Judge Michael J. Ernest sentenced Gibbs to 14 years in prison for illegal weapons possession, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance, aggravated drug possession, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and drug possession.

Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos sent Gibbs to prison for 11 to 16 1/2 years after he pleaded no contest to an indictment that included a specification that he is a major drug offender. Other charges were aggravated drug trafficking, aggravated drug possession, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, cocaine possession, receiving stolen property, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

The sentences are to be served at the same time as prison terms imposed for 2021 cases in Stark and Summit counties.

Charges in Stark and Summit counties

The Stark County charges were filed by Canton police for shooting a man (felonious assault) and numerous drug-related counts. The Summit County case saw convictions for drug charges, receiving stolen property and improperly handling a gun in a motor vehicle.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Campbell said Gibbs became the target of an investigation involving the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, LEAD Drug Task Force, New Philadelphia Police Department, Akron Police Department Narcotics Detectives and Canton Police Department detectives. Sheriff's Detective Cole Morris, an agent with the LEAD Drug Task Force, was the lead investigator.

On May 11, 2021, law enforcement officers searched a home on Fifth Street NW in New Philadelphia. A large amount of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and 14 guns were seized, Campbell said. Four of the firearms had been reported as stolen at the time.

On July 20, 2021, Gibbs was arrested during a traffic stop. During a search, a small quantity of narcotics was found on Gibbs, Campbell said.

"During a search of his vehicle, an area on the front dash was located that appeared to have been tampered with, Campbell said in a prepared statement. "After further investigation of the front dash area, a hidden compartment was located. Within the hidden compartment, a firearm was located along with drug paraphernalia and drug residue. Additional narcotics were also located within the vehicle."

After Gibbs was taken the Tuscarawas County jail, the jail sergeant found additional narcotics Gibbs was trying to conceal, Campbell said.

Gibbs was indicted in February 2022 for charges related to the traffic stop. The case was resolved in Ernest's court. The May 2021 search led to an April 2022 grand jury indictment which was resolved in Thomakos' court.

"Considering all of the information that we received on Mr. Gibbs in a very short amount of time, we considered him a serious danger to the community," Campbell said. "I commend Detective Cole Morris on his detailed work on this case along with the other investigators involved. I am proud that Tuscarawas County judges issued the most serious sentences on this individual who displayed dangerous and violent behaviors in at least three counties."

Gibbs is being held in the Lake Erie Correctional Institution in Conneaut.

