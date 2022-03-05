Former Philadelphia man sentenced for resisting arrest

Mar. 5—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A former Philadelphia man found guilty of resisting arrest in Cambria County court in January in connection with an October 2020 incident in Johnstown's Oakhurst Homes was sentenced on Friday.

William Isaiah Mount, 24, was found guilty of resisting arrest by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein in a nonjury trial in January. He was sentenced to 4 1/2 to 18 months in Cambria County Prison, with credit for time served, that will run concurrently with any sentences that he may currently have.

During his trial, Mount was also acquitted of charges of receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license and disorderly conduct.

He also was found not guiltyby Berrnstein of possession of a firearm prohibited.

Bernstein said Friday that, during the trial, the burden had not been met on the more serious counts, but that due to Mount's behavior and the serious nature of the police investigation, the conviction of resisting arrest was warranted.

While sentencing Mount on Friday, she told him that he has other choices he can make in life.

"Hopefully you're old enough that you can commit to change and I encourage you to do that," Bernstein said.

At the time of his arrest, Johnstown police alleged they found him hiding with a stolen handgun.

Johnstown police Officer Beau Gardner testified in January that he had been dispatched on Oct. 5, 2020, for a reported child abduction at the Oakhurst Homes housing complex. When he got to the scene and began interviewing witnesses, he discovered that a child had not been abducted and that a fight had occurred outside of the complex.

Det. Mark Britton testified that Mount had been stopped because he matched the description of a suspect, refused to stop when asked to talk to officers and proceeded into an apartment.

Mount then closed the doors on officers before they forced the door open and a struggle followed.

Britton testified that while the two were struggling with Mount, Gardner shouted "gun," and Britton saw a gun that was later found to be loaded within arm's reach of Mount.

Mount, who was a convicted felon, said he did not possess the weapon.

Gardner testified that the weapon had been stolen from a vehicle in a prior incident.

When ruling on the case at the time of the trial, Bernstein said that she found the officers "very credible," but also said that "the officers can only work with the facts that they have."