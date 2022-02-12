Former Phillips Exeter teacher backs out of plea deal; trial set for the fall

Feb. 11—At the last minute, a former Phillips Exeter Academy teacher backed away from a plea deal on Friday that would have sent him to state prison for at least 12 years for sexually assaulting a student.

Former math teacher Szczesny "Jerzy" Kaminski will now have to face a jury this fall on seven felony sexual assault and three misdemeanor charges.

In November, Kaminski, 61, had agreed to a plea deal and Rockingham County Superior Court officials had scheduled a hearing for Friday, where he was expected to plead guilty and be sentenced to state prison for 12 to 30 years.

But the hearing started with Kaminski's lawyer, Suzanne Amy Spencer, saying she was not sure if he was going to plead guilty or not. She briefly conferred with him and said the plea deal was off.

Spencer also requested a hearing that would get her off the case.

Superior Court Judge Dan St. Hilaire rejected Spencer's request to hold off on scheduling a trial, saying it was not fair to leave the victims in the case without an end in sight.

He scheduled jury selection for Oct. 31 and said the trial would take place shortly afterward. Meanwhile, a hearing on Spencer's status as his lawyer is scheduled for Feb. 23.

The charges stem from the years 2013-15, when he is accused of grooming a freshman student, ingratiating himself with her parents and repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

He has pleaded not guilty but has gone as far as apologizing to the victim in a text exchange with her.

Kaminski remains free on a $50,000 bail and spends his time between two residences in Cambridge, Mass., and Newton, Mass.