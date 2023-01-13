Former Phillips Exeter teacher to plead guilty to sexual assault and be sentenced to prison

Jan. 12—Former Phillips Exeter Academy math teacher Szczesny "Jerzy" Kaminski is expected to plead guilty Friday to grooming and sexually assaulting a student at the prep school. He'll then start a minimum prison sentence of 12 years.

Kaminski, 62, is scheduled to appear at Rockingham County Superior Court at 11 a.m. and plead guilty to three charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one charge of misdemeanor sexual assault.

The plea bargain with Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway calls for nine sexual assault charges and two witness tampering charges to be dropped.

The charges stem from the mid-2010s, when Kaminski taught at the prestigious prep school. He is accused of grooming a freshman student, ingratiating himself with her parents and repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

The victim, identified as L.M. in court papers, plans to provide a victim impact statement via teleconferencing software but will be off-camera.

"I realize how young I was at 15, and I cry for myself. I've cried many, many tears," she once messaged Kaminski.

Conway has said that Kaminski groomed the girl so she would depend upon him for support and love with her family away. He didn't stop, even after being warned by school administration.

The victim has hired a lawyer to represent her, Christine Dunn, of the New York City law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp.

Kaminski readily posted a $50,000 bail and agreed to stay at one of his two residences before trial: one in Cambridge, Mass., the other in Newton, Mass. And last week, he let authorities know he was spending three nights at a hotel just off Lexington Avenue in New York.

According to court documents, the plea bargain calls for a sentence of 12 to 30 years, but some of the minimum can be reduced for good conduct.

Last February, Kaminski's lawyers had negotiated a similar deal, but he backed out at the last minute.