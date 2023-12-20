Former PHS assistant coach James McKenzie found not guilty of assault charge

PORTSMOUTH — James McKenzie, a former Portsmouth High School assistant baseball coach, has been acquitted on charges he assaulted a minor last year while working at Gibb’s Garage Bar and Grille.

McKenzie, 57, was found not guilty by a Rockingham County Superior Court jury Tuesday in Brentwood. He had been arrested in March 2022 by the Portsmouth Police Department after turning himself in on alternative simple assault and sexual assault charges, both Class A misdemeanors. He was released on personal recognizance bail at the time.

McKenzie pleaded not guilty to both charges in April 2022, according to court records. The case went to trial in Portsmouth before Circuit Court Judge John Pendleton, and in May the judge cleared McKenzie of sexual assault but found him guilty of simple assault.

His 30-day sentence in Rockingham County Jail was suspended for two years pending good behavior, and he was fined $620, court records show. McKenzie was also ordered to have no contact with the victim for two years.

McKenzie appealed Pendleton’s decision on the simple assault charge to the county Superior Court, leading to Tuesday’s not guilty verdict.

Attorney John Durkin represented McKenzie.

“This is a really unfortunate incident,” Durkin said Wednesday. “Finally, after all this time, the jury was able to see what really happened and didn’t happen. Jimmy has always maintained his innocence.”

Now exonerated, McKenzie will not face the penalties from Pendleton’s initial ruling.

A videotape of the alleged assault at the Lafayette Road restaurant was presented to the jury. McKenzie’s defense broke the footage down frame-by-frame to show jurors their argument the former coach should be acquitted of simple assault, Durkin reported.

“He lost his job at Gibbs, he lost his coaching position at Portsmouth High School as a result of this charge and he lost his whole sense of community,” Durkin said. “Now he can hopefully begin to regain some of that.”

Days before his arrest, McKenzie was terminated from his assistant coaching role with the Clippers baseball team by the Portsmouth school district. He had been a coach with the team since 2005.

Steve Zadravec, then the superintendent of Portsmouth schools, said at the time of McKenzie’s arrest he held no other coaching positions in the school district.

At the time of the restaurant’s 2020 opening, McKenzie was identified as Gibb’s Garage Bar and Grille’s bar manager.

McKenzie worked previously as a Foster's Daily Democrat and Portsmouth Herald sports editor, ending in the late 1990s. He later wrote articles for the publications as a freelancer.

