Former physician convicted of child pornography appeals sentence, to be heard this summer

A former Cape Coral doctor serving a prison sentence for child pornography hopes a judge will reduce his sentencing, letting him out well before he turns 90.

William Robert Burkey, convicted in a child pornography case, is appealing his 19-year sentence. A former Cape Coral doctor, he was arrested in 2020.

Court records indicate that Lee Circuit Judge Frank Porter on Thursday granted a motion seeking to execute the sentence of William Robert Burkey, 71. The motion temporarily stops the trial court from carrying out its judgment until Burkey's appeal is heard by an appellate court.

Burkey has a motions hearing on the matter set July 17. His attorney, Rachael Reese, confirmed during a Thursday phone call they seek to reduce the length of the sentence.

He was sentenced in November 2020 to 19 years in prison. Burkey was found guilty following a three-day trial in Lee County in March of that year.

In January 2019, the former family care physician was printing photos at a drug store in Fort Myers that contained images of pre-pubescent girls, an arrest affidavit reports. An employee at the store thought he was acting odd and alerted law enforcement.

Burkey returned to the same store and printed more photos a few days later.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office investigated and identified Burkey through the use of his store discount card. Investigators found illegal material involving children when they executed a search warrant at his home.

As part of sentencing Burkey was ordered to stay away from children and pay fines and court costs.

