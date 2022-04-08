Former Picayune officer gets 30 years in child porn case

Bill Graham, The Meridian Star, Miss.
·1 min read

Apr. 8—A former Picayune police officer was sentenced this week to 360 months in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution to a victim, for producing a video of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Joshua Christopher Stockstill, 29, enticed a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct with his cell phone camera in Pearl River County in November of 2018. Stockstill was a Picayune Police Sergeant, officals said.

On July 14, 2021, with the assistance of NCMEC, the FBI in Gulfport identified Stockstill as the producer of the video. Stockstill pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2021 to producing a video of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

At sentencing, Stockstill was also ordered to pay a $10,000 assessment under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case with the assistance of the Mississippi Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

