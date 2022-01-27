Former Pickens County deputy charged with misconduct, retired while under investigation

A former Pickens County Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office.

James William Trotter is charged with two counts of misconduct in office and assault and battery after a man was "unlawfully" tased 17 times in August 2021, according to warrants. Trotter was placed in the Pickens County Detention Center on Tuesday, jail records show that he is no longer at the detention center.

Trotter retired from the Sheriff's Office about two weeks after the incident, according to state records. The Sheriff's Office noted that he "retired during internal investigation on excessive use of force," and that there was an active criminal investigation into Trotter at the time.

Trotter was arrested by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents, who investigated at the request of Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark. The charges will be handled by prosecutors in the 13th Judicial Circuit.

The warrants and a statement from the state officials does not give further context for the allegations except to say that he was an active law enforcement officer at the time and it happened near Pace Bridge Road.

Trotter worked as a detention officer for Pickens County for three years, starting in 2009 and then as a deputy until he left.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office's chief deputy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Former Pickens County deputy charged with misconduct