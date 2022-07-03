Former Pickens County school superintendent, wife indicted

Jul. 3—ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of former Pickens County School Superintendent Carlton Wilson and his wife, Cindy Wilson, on charges of racketeering, one count of theft by taking, and two counts of theft by conversion.

"Our office is committed to rooting out fraud and deception wherever it may occur," Carr said in a news release. "We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to pursue those who steal from the pockets of hard-working Georgians for their own personal gain. We take these allegations very seriously, and we look forward to presenting our case in court."

Carlton Wilson was separately indicted on six counts of theft by taking by a fiduciary and one count of theft by deception. Cindy Wilson also was separately indicted on one count of tampering with evidence.

The Attorney General's Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit presented evidence to a Pickens County grand jury, resulting in the Wilsons' indictment on June 7. Specifically, the indictment charges the defendants with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:

— Racketeering in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4: 5-20 years in custody and a fine of up to $25,000 or three times the pecuniary value gained by the accused;

— Theft by taking in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2: 2-20 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $100,000;

— Theft by conversion in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2: 12 months in custody and/or a fine of up to $1,000 where the value of the theft is less than $1,500;

— Theft by conversion in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2: 1-10 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $100,000 where the value of the theft is greater than $5,000 and less than $24,999.

Carlton Wilson, separately:

— Theft by taking by a fiduciary in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2: 1-15 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $100,000;

— Theft by deception in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2: 1-10 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $100,000 where the value of the theft is greater than $5,000 and less than $24,999.

Cindy Wilson, separately:

— Tampering with evidence in violation of O.C.G.A. §16-10-94: 1-3 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation.

No further information about the investigation or about the Wilsons' alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

Members of the public should keep in mind, Carr noted, that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government's burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.