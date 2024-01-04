Former Pickerington city employee indicted on felony theft and record tampering charges

PICKERINGTON − The Fairfield County Prosecutor's office had charged a former Pickerington city employee with two felony charges.

The charges against Bremen resident Nichole F. Schmelzer are a fourth-degree felony of theft in office and a third-degree felony of tampering with records. Court records list her birth year as 1984 but do not specify the month or day.

County prosecutor Kyle Witt said Schmelzer is accused of taking money inappropriately through the course of her employment with the city. He didn't give an exact amount of money, but said it ranged from $1,000 to $7,500.

A Pickerington Police Department report says money was missing from the building department.

"They learned of it through irregularities in bookkeeping," Witt said.

Schmelzer could not be reached for comment. But the police report says she admitted to taking money. The report also says she was terminated from her position.

Witt said sheriff deputies would deliver the indictment to Schmelzer with a court order mandating her court appearance in leu of an arrest warrant. He said that is not unusual in this type of case, especially when the accused has cooperated in the investigation.

If found guilty, Witt said Schmelzer could face up to 18 months in prison and a fine up to $5,000 for the theft in office charge. The tampering with records charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The lower end of punishment could be community control should Schmelzer be convicted, Witt said.

He also said his office would also require repayment of the money.

Witt said the investigation is ongoing.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Former Pickerington city employee accused of theft on the job