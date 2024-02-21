Former Pike County Area Agency on Aging director seeks 139th Pa. House seat

Robin Schooley Skibber, who recently retired as the director of the Pike County Area Agency on Aging, has announced her candidacy on the Democratic ticket for the 139th District in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives.

Former Rep. Joe Adams is not seeking a second term due to family medical reasons. Republicans Jeff Olsommer from Sterling, Wayne County, and Matthew J. Contreras from Milford Township, Pike County, also announced their candidacies for the 139th District.

The district includes parts of Pike and Wayne counties.

In her announcement, Skibber stated, "I've spent my career helping people and I look forward to doing the same in a new role. In my 22 years at the Area Agency on Aging, I prioritized efforts to keep seniors in their homes and provide services to prevent premature institutionalization and hospitalization.”

“I’ve also always worked in a non-partisan manner, and I am pleased that I have already received support from both sides of the aisle,” said Skibber. “I’m interested in serving the public, not a political party or extreme ideology. That’s the track record and attitude I will take to Harrisburg.”

Her campaign announcement stated that former Pike County Sheriff Phil Beuki, a Republican, was among the first to endorse her: “I found Robin to be an outstanding leader and always kept the welfare of the citizens of Pike County her goal. I support her because her calm, professional, and caring personality will be an asset to the people she serves.”

Michele Long, the former director of the Pike County Conservation District, said that “Robin has worked with county, state, and federal leadership to bring funding and support to our community’s seniors for over 20 years. It was always about getting things done, not about politics.”

Skibber’s volunteer experience includes serving as president of the Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary (2010-present), as chairperson of the Carbon, Pike and Monroe Drug and Alcohol Board (2005-2008), coach at the Wallenpaupack Youth Soccer League (2006-2012), a board member of the Wayne and Pike Suicide Prevention Committee (2011-2014) and a trained Dementia Friends Champion (2020-present).

Her professional affiliations include serving as the public policy chair (2018 to present) of the Pennsylvania Academy on Dietetics & Nutrition, as the Nutrition Advisory Committee co-chair for the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (2004-2011), a member of Wallenpaupack Area School District’s Wellness Committee (2018-2020) and on the board of Comprehensive Care Connections (2017-present).

Skibber is a lifelong resident of Pike County. She attended K-12 in the Wallenpaupack Area School District and received a bachelor's degree in hotel, restaurant, and institutional management from Penn State’s University Park Campus in 1986. She became a registered dietician in 1997, while pursuing a master’s degree at Marywood University in Scranton.

Skibber lives in Blooming Grove Township with her husband, Robert Skibber. She has two children, Rose and Jack.

“Robin Skibber has an admirable track record of getting things done, without regard for partisanship,” said Lisa Miller, the Pike County Democratic Committee chair. “She is a fantastic candidate, and our committee members are enthusiastic about her campaign.”

“Robin was born and raised in Western Pike County and has family members in Wayne County, which gives her an understanding of the needs in our rural part of the state. She will be an effective advocate for our interests in Harrisburg. The Wayne County Democratic Committee is so proud to support her,” said Ann Monaghan, chair of the Wayne County Democratic Committee.

