Former Pike doctor sentenced for unlawful prescribing; Monroe patient died

A Pike County doctor has been sentenced for unlawfully prescribing drugs to three patients, one of whom died as a result.

Martin Evers, a 66-year-old former physician who practiced in Milford, has been sentenced to 264 months, or 22 years, in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday. A jury found him guilty of 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances on Dec. 5, 2022.

Evers was working at Bon Secours Charity Health System and practiced primary care when he committed these crimes.

On repeated occasions, Evers prescribed oxycodone, fentanyl and methadone, all Schedule II controlled substances, and diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance, without legitimate medical purposes and outside the usual course of professional practice, the Middle District said.

On one occasion, in February of 2019, Evers’ unlawful distribution of oxycodone and fentanyl led to the death of a 48-year-old Monroe County woman.

During a three-week trial, many people testified for the Middle District, including six pharmacists who refused to fill prescriptions issued by Evers and a Walmart Global Investigations witness who testified to Walmart’s nationwide ban on filling narcotic prescriptions from Evers.

Additionally, Evers will have to serve three years of probation and pay a $50,000 fine.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michelle Olshefski and Jenny Roberts and investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania attorney general. Middle District Judge Robert D. Mariani presided over the case.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Martin Evers, former Pike doctor, sentenced to 22 years