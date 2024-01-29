Former Pilgrim Lutheran School teacher says she had sexual relationship with 13-year-old student

A former teacher at a private school in Wauwatosa now admits she had a sexual relationship with a then-13-year-old student and bought him a handgun for his birthday.

Tyesha Bolden, 35, of Brown Deer, pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree sexual assault of a child age 16 and under and with one count of providing a dangerous weapon to child.

She will be sentenced March 1 by Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Ellen R. Brostrom.

Things between Tyesha Bolden and the victim evolved quickly

Bolden taught eighth at Pilgrim Lutheran School in Wauwatosa. She became the boy's teacher in October 2022, but soon after began texting with him, prosecutors alleged.

By early 2023, she was sending nude photos and telling the student she loved him unconditionally, according to a criminal complaint.

Here's what prosecutors and police say happened

The mother of the student reached out to police in Brown Deer, where Bolden lives, on July 25 to report she believed her son and Bolden were having an inappropriate relationship. The mother went through her son's phone and discovered found explicit photos exchanged between the two, the complaint said.

A supervisor at the school confronted Bolden two days later. Bolden admitted the student spent the night at her house. She was terminated after the supervisor got permission to go through her phone and uncovered a number of explicit text messages.

The student told investigators he and Bolden had sex after she picked him up and drove to a wooded area before June, just before school was set to break for the summer, the complaint states.

The teacher bought him a Glock for his birthday

The teen confided in Bolden he feared for his safety as summer approached and convinced her to buy him a gun. Investigators found text messages that were exchanged between Bolden and the teen they say proved Bolden purchased a firearm and delivered it to him June 17.

Here is one exchange, from June 13. Bolden was arrested in August:

Victim: Before I ask you have to say yesVictim (3:31PM): You have a gun license right?Defendant: I actually don't. My sister bought mine it's in her name for now Victim: If I give you the money would you get them for me? Or your sister Defendant: that's why I had to say yes lolVictim: you already said yesVictim: I'm still giving you the money Defendant: Omg you're stressing me out … LolDefendant: Because why do you need it????Victim: Because things are happening and I can't keep paying street prices for themDefendant: Hmmmm ootttaaayyy but if I do it you have to wait till AugustVictim: That's the whole summer Summer is why I need itVictim: You would do it? (Pray emoji)Defendant: Whoooo I trust you. When are you going to show me the details?Victim: Details of whatDefendant (4:07PM): Details of what I'm purchasingVictim: (Website icon for Range USA)Defendant: Yes, I know this placeVictim: (Screenshot Image of a tan Glock pistol for sale) Doable?Defendant: YesVictim: You have ship into the store I'm trying to find something in storeDefendant: Okay, well when you find it send it to meVictim (5:06PM): (Screenshot image of a Glock 19 for sale $599.99 with rangeusa.com URL atbottom of image)Victim: Found oneDefendant: Okay!Victim: When could you get it from the greenfield locationDefendant: Umm probably some time next weekVictim: Can I see you before that?Defendant: DuhDefendant: So when would you like this to happen?Victim (5:21PM): I'll try to see what I have going on I really haven't been trying to go too manyplaces in public just because I don't have any protection rnVictim: (10:59PM): Missing you tho wish we were together right nowDefendant: Me too and I would love that!!!Victim: Our last meet was nice need somewhere more comfortable thoDefendant: It was, I really enjoyed it but yes definitely need somewhere more comfortableGood night

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ex-Pilgrim Lutheran School teacher admits sex with 13-year-old student