Former Pine Island teacher held on $75k bail for sexually assaulting teenage student

May 26—ROCHESTER — A former Pine Island Public Schools teacher was ordered held on a $75,000 conditional bail or bond following her arrest by the Rochester Police Department for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at the teacher's Rochester home.

Lindsey Rose Schneeberger, 24, of Rochester, appeared before District Judge Joseph Chase on Friday, May 26, 2023, on three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges allege penetration.

Schneeberger was a former volleyball coach and physical education teacher for Pine Island Middle School, where she met the teenager. The sexual assaults are alleged to have happened between March 1, 2023, and May 15, 2023.

Schneeberger was placed on leave March 6, 2023, due to an investigation, according to Pine Island Public School Superintendent Tamara Champa. Schneeberger resigned on March 16, 2023.

Champa declined to say what the investigation into Schneeberger was about, citing the need to speak with the district's lawyer.

"Any time we have any concern about students, we are going to react swiftly, always, and always make sure that students are at the forefront of every decision we make," Champa said.

Schneeberger is currently employed by Byron Public Schools and the district learned of these charges today, according to a statement from Byron Public Schools Superintendent Mike Neubeck.

"There have been no allegations involving students at Byron Public Schools. Ms. Schneeberger is not scheduled to work and will not have access to any students. Further information regarding her employment is private personnel data at this point in time. There is nothing more important than the safety, security and well-being of our students and, while privacy laws do not allow us to discuss all of the actions that have been taken, please understand that the District immediately responded to the information received today. If you have any information related to this matter, you are urged to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff's Department," he wrote in a statement.

Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Joseph Rosholt asked the court for a $150,000 conditional bail, citing Schneeberger lack of community connections. She's originally from Wisconsin and is likely to lose a current substitute teaching job and may lose a job at Fed Ex following her hearing Friday.

Rosholt also highlighted Schneeberger's abuse of authority and the strength of the state's case against her.

"Up until yesterday, she was in a position of authority over children," Rosholt said in court.

Schneeberger's lawyer, a public defender, requested a more reasonable bail, citing her lack of criminal history.

Chase ultimately ordered she be held on the $75,000 conditional bail with conditions being she not have any unsupervised contact with minors and hold no position of authority over minors.

If convicted on all three counts, she faces a presumptive 234-month prison sentence.

Schneeberger received a bachelor's degree in physical education from Winona State University, and she grew up in central Wisconsin,

according to her profile on the school's website

.

She was arrested yesterday by RPD.

"Sexual assault cases like this are always disturbing, especially when the victim is a juvenile. RPD is dedicated to investigating sexual assaults and ensuring justice for survivors. Throughout the investigative process, we work carefully and compassionately to help ensure prosecution while supporting victims," RPD Crime Prevention & Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson wrote in a statement.

Schneeberger's next court appearance is scheduled for June 8, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

A family member reported to RPD on May 15, 2023, that she found text messages between Schneeberger and the teenager that were concerning.

During an interview with law enforcement, the teenager said Schneeberger repeatedly sexually assaulted her, almost weekly for a period of time, after Schneeberger had groomed her for several months starting in August 2022.

The sexual assaults began when the victim was 13 years old.

Schneeberger is also alleged to have sent nude images of herself to the teenager.