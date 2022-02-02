Former Pineville resident arrested after emailed threat against hospitals

A former Pineville resident, now homeless in Baton Rouge, was arrested Wednesday after an email that threatened violence at local hospitals was sent to police on Tuesday night, say police.

The Alexandria Police Department received the email. News of the threats sparked rumors on social media, including one of an active shooter.

No active shooter incident happened, nor did anything else, reads a release.

"The rumors may have been started in response to people seeing heightened security based on the email threat," it reads.

