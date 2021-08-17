Former Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez sentenced to up to 4 years in prison for sex assault

Aug. 17—Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was sentenced Tuesday to serve up to four years in prison for the sexual assault of a 13-year old girl.

Vazquez, 29, was convicted in May by a Westmoreland County jury of 15 offenses in connection with a sexual relationship he had with a Scottdale teen that started 2017 and lasted for nearly two years.

Westmoreland County Judge Scott Mears ordered Vazquez to serve two to four years in prison and an additional two years on probation.

Because Vazquez has served about 23 months in jail since his arrest in September 2019 he will be eligible for parole next month.

"I am struck by the victim's courage," Mears said. "This is a tragic situation for everyone involved."

Vazquez, a former all-star from Venezuela, still faces criminal charges in Florida and Missouri in connection with crimes involving the same teen.

