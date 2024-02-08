Former Pittsburgh building inspector pleads guilty to bribing developer for home appliances

A former City of Pittsburgh building inspector pleaded guilty to one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

The Department of Justice said Walter Eiseman, 58, pleaded guilty Wednesday.

According to the Department of Justice, Eiseman admitted that, as a building inspector with the city, he was responsible for performing inspections of properties that were the subject of applications for certificates of occupancy.

In 2018, Eiseman inspected two floors of a project which aimed to redevelop a commercial building in downtown Pittsburgh into luxury apartments and hotel rooms. The developer sought a historical tax credit, which would only be granted after they received a temporary certificate of occupancy for one of the project’s floors by the end of December 2018.

With Eiseman’s inspection, the project received the temporary certificate of occupancy. In return for such official action, Eiseman accepted home appliances from the developer, which were delivered in early January 2019. Eiseman also admitted that he solicited a set of kitchen cabinets from the developer, which were ordered but ultimately not delivered to Eiseman’s residence, the Department of Justice said.

“Walter Eiseman breached the trust placed in him by the public and the City of Pittsburgh when he sought out and accepted bribes in exchange for using his authority as a building inspector to prioritize the approval of a lucrative temporary certificate of occupancy,” said U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan. “Whether it’s a bag of cash, a car, or a set of kitchen appliances, a bribe is a bribe all the same. This office and our partners at the FBI are committed to rooting out corruption at all levels of government. The public expects a level playing field, and it is our job to keep it that way.”

Eiseman’s sentencing is scheduled for June 6. He faces a maximum of ten years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

