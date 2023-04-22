Former Pittsburgh City Council candidate charged with rape arrested in North Side

A man who previously ran for Pittsburgh City Council and was charged with rape earlier this week is now behind bars.

Kierran Young, 30, was charged on Thursday with multiple charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault, according to court documents.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, detectives learned that Young was at a home on East Marshall Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood.

When detectives went to the house, they saw no indication that it was occupied, the sheriff’s office said.

At around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, detectives went back to the house and found there was at least one person inside.

There was no answer at the front door when detectives knocked, although they heard noises coming from inside, the sheriff’s office said. They forced their way inside and identified themselves before sweeping the home starting with the first floor and basement.

When detectives went to the second floor, Young came out of a bedroom and was arrested without incident.

“All arrest warrants involving sexual related offenses are a top priority for this office,” said Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus. “I am pleased that my detectives were able to quickly develop a location for this individual and effectuate his arrest.”

Court documents said the alleged victim stated she spent time with Young downtown before going back to his apartment in October 2022. The woman told police she felt comfortable going there because she has known Young for a long time and that she “still considers him a brother.”

After the woman helped Young with cleaning tasks, she told police that Young began saying strange things to her, such as, “I’m really jealous of your husband because he has you.”

The alleged victim said she did not think anything of the comments at first and would deflect the conversation, but eventually said, “You know I’m married, I don’t like you like that.”

Police said the woman claimed Young pushed her against a wall and kissed her without her consent before sexually assaulting her.

In 2019, Young ran to represent the ninth district on Pittsburgh’s City Council, 11 Investigates confirmed. In February of this year, he announced he was going to run again, but withdrew his candidacy later in the month.

