Former Pittsburgh City Council candidate charged with rape

Apr. 21—A man who previously ran for Pittsburgh City Council is charged with sexually assaulting a woman, according to Pittsburgh police.

According to court documents, Kierran Cole Young, 30, is facing multiple felony charges including rape, harassment, unlawful restraint and indecent assault stemming from an alleged sexual assault on a female in October 2022.

The alleged victim told police she spent time with Young downtown in Market Square and later went back to his apartment on Penn Avenue, telling police she felt comfortable accompanying him there because she has known Young for a long time and "still considers him a brother."

The alleged victim told police she helped Young clean his apartment because it was messy and during that time he commented about her spouse.

"I'm really jealous of your husband because he has you," Young allegedly told the victim, adding "You know, I always like you. I think your mom would like us together."

The alleged victim told Young she was married and that she did not like the comment.

Police said the woman claimed Young pushed her against a wall and kissed her without consent before sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

This year, Young withdrew his request to run representing the ninth district on Pittsburgh's City Council.

He previously ran for Pittsburgh City Council in 2019.

Young lists his occupation as managing director at Chatman Consulting and has worked for political organizations that include Black Voters Matter, the Democratic Party and For Our Future Action Fund, according to Young's LinkedIn profile

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .